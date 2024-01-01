en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Israel-Gaza Conflict: Rising Toll and Rising Tensions

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:39 pm EST
Israel-Gaza Conflict: Rising Toll and Rising Tensions

As the conflict between Israel and Gaza enters its 87th day, the grim toll of Palestinian lives stands at 21,978, with a staggering 56,697 injuries reported. The continued Israeli aggression, while reshuffling forces for sustaining long-term, lower-intensity fights, sees the Israeli military partially withdrawing reservists to bolster the economy. In parallel, Israeli politicians like Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich stoke the flames of strife by advocating for ethnic cleansing in Gaza, promoting the resettlement of illegal Jewish settlers, and encouraging Palestinian emigration.

International Reactions and Humanitarian Crisis

Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group, has condemned these provocative statements, dismissing them as unattainable fantasies in the face of resilient Palestinian resistance. They have labeled the discourse as fascist and called upon the international community to recognize and act against these war crimes. Concurrently, the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is poised to return to the U.S. from the Mediterranean. It was deployed following a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel in October, symbolizing U.S. commitment to maintaining security in the region.

On the humanitarian front, the conflict has rendered 10,000 cancer patients without essential medicine in Gaza after their hospital was taken out of service by Israeli forces early in the conflict. Dr. Subhi Skaik, the hospital director, has issued a desperate plea for international aid to restore the facility and provide much-needed medical supplies.

Hamas’s Armed Response and Aid Efforts

Meanwhile, the Al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claims to have targeted 26 Israeli military vehicles in Gaza City over the past 48 hours, an assertion that underscores the escalating tension and violence in the region. In a show of solidarity, the Egyptian Red Crescent Society reports that 361 relief planes have landed, delivering approximately 11,000 tonnes of aid to Palestinians in Gaza. The most recent plane from the United Arab Emirates carried essential medicines and food supplies, providing some respite to the besieged residents.

Enduring Conflict, Rising Toll

This enduring conflict has resulted in significant economic impact, with increased military spending and a projected rise in the future defense budget. Despite the Israeli military’s withdrawals, there is an expectation of intense fighting to continue for at least six more months, with fears of a wider conflict escalation looming. The war has displaced 85% of Gaza’s 2.4 million residents, and the death toll continues to rise. In this context, the international community’s stance and action could be pivotal in determining the course of this protracted conflict and the lives it continues to affect.

0
Israel Palestine War
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Military Initiates Significant Drawdown of Forces from Gaza Strip

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel's West Bank Policy Draws Comparisons to Apartheid Era

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Intensifies Gaza Offensive amid Concerns over Palestinian Prisoners

By Shivani Chauhan

Escalation of Israeli Offensive in Gaza: Conflict and Consequences ...
@Israel · 41 mins
Escalation of Israeli Offensive in Gaza: Conflict and Consequences ...
heart comment 0
Friendly Fire: The Unseen Enemy in Gaza Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Friendly Fire: The Unseen Enemy in Gaza Conflict
Israeli Supreme Court Overturns Law Limiting Its Power

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Supreme Court Overturns Law Limiting Its Power
Israel to Withdraw Troops from Gaza: A Strategic Shift Towards Targeted Operations

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel to Withdraw Troops from Gaza: A Strategic Shift Towards Targeted Operations
Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Israeli Detention Amid Rising Concerns

By Shivani Chauhan

Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Israeli Detention Amid Rising Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Trevor Lawrence Rings in the New Year with Jacksonville Jaguars Teammates
1 min
Trevor Lawrence Rings in the New Year with Jacksonville Jaguars Teammates
Victoria Ushers in 2024: A Year of Determination and Self-Improvement
3 mins
Victoria Ushers in 2024: A Year of Determination and Self-Improvement
US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas
3 mins
US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas
St David's Warriors Clinch Friendship Shield Championship in Tactical Showdown
4 mins
St David's Warriors Clinch Friendship Shield Championship in Tactical Showdown
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Voices Government's Stance on Manipur, Challenges Opposition
4 mins
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Voices Government's Stance on Manipur, Challenges Opposition
UK Faces Potential Health Crisis with Projected Surge in Cancer Cases
4 mins
UK Faces Potential Health Crisis with Projected Surge in Cancer Cases
Science-Backed Strategies for Change: Insights from Behavioral Scientist Katy Milkman
5 mins
Science-Backed Strategies for Change: Insights from Behavioral Scientist Katy Milkman
Africa in 2024: A Year of Potential Transformation
5 mins
Africa in 2024: A Year of Potential Transformation
Rising Tide of Violence against NHS Nurses: A Call for Urgent Action
5 mins
Rising Tide of Violence against NHS Nurses: A Call for Urgent Action
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app