Israel-Gaza Conflict Continues into 2024: A New Year Marked by Unabated Strife

As the clock struck midnight ushering in 2024, Israel found itself amid rocket strikes from Hamas, even as it conducted air strikes in Gaza, yielding at least 24 Palestinian casualties. This comes in the wake of an announcement by the Israeli military about a significant reduction of troops from Gaza, hinting at a potential de-escalation in some regions. However, the conflict, particularly in southern and central Gaza, persists as Israel endeavors to terminate Hamas’s 16-year rule over the enclave.

Escalation of the Gaza Conflict

The conflict, initiated by attacks in southern Israel that claimed 1,139 lives, has resulted in a total of 21,978 Palestinians dead and 57,697 injured in Gaza. A humanitarian crisis looms in the enclave, with a quarter of the residents on the brink of starvation. Israel’s offensive has expanded to central Gaza, targeting densely populated regions. The Israeli military continues to contend with militants in various parts of Gaza, while Hamas retaliates with rocket strikes toward southern Israel.

2024: A Year of Continuous Engagement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains resolute that the war will persist throughout 2024 and that reserves will be required for continued engagement. This comes in the light of the U.S. administration’s approval of an emergency weapons sale to Israel. The Israeli Finance Minister’s proposal to encourage Gaza’s population to emigrate risks further tension with Egypt and other Arab nations. The Prime Minister also avows to restore Israeli control over the enclave’s border with Egypt, raising questions about the possibility of a two-state solution.’

West Bank: Record Violence in 2023

The West Bank has been another area of considerable violence, with 2023 being marked as the most violent year for settler violence. At least 10 Palestinians were killed, and several homes and vehicles were torched. The conflict has also spurred attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels, leading major shipping companies to suspend transit through the region. The conflict, therefore, not only threatens peace within the borders but also poses risks to international trade.

