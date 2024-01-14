Israel Discovers Another Tunnel Shaft in Gaza: Further Implications for the Region

In a recent development in Gaza, Israeli soldiers have unearthed another tunnel shaft during their operations. This discovery was documented in a video by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which was subsequently shared on Twitter. The IDF described the tunnel as the largest ever detected in Gaza, running more than two miles into central Gaza City and reinforced with concrete, steel pipe, and electricity cables.

Hamas' Underground Warfare

The tunnel was reportedly used by Hamas and other militant groups for multiple purposes: transporting fighters, storing weapons, launching attacks against Israel, and holding hostages. The IDF spokesperson commended the sophistication and engineering employed in constructing and maintaining these tunnels. These tunnels pose a significant challenge to the IDF as they are deeply embedded into the Gaza strip, underneath homes, schools, and neighborhoods. Their destruction poses a risk of collateral damage to civilians.

The Humanitarian Crisis

According to United Nations reports, about 45% of the housing stock in Gaza has been decimated. Health officials in Gaza report that nearly 21,000 Palestinians have lost their lives. The tunnels are seen as a military strategic advantage for Hamas, and Israel is determined to eliminate this advantage. Amid the escalating conflict, the death toll from Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza stands at 106, with over 20,900 Palestinians killed. Nearly 90,000 people lived in the area ordered to be evacuated before the war, which now shelters more than 61,000 displaced individuals.

Regional Impact and International Response

The war has also seen similar telecom outages, with the latest being announced by Paltel. In a show of support for Hamas, Iranian-backed militia groups across the region have intensified their attacks. The Red Sea has witnessed attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen against commercial ships, disrupting trade and triggering a US-led multinational naval operation to safeguard shipping routes. The conflict has displaced over 85% of Gaza's 2.3 million population, and a quarter of the territory's population faces starvation due to Israel's siege.