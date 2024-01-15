IRGC Claims Responsibility for Explosions Near U.S. Consulate in Erbil

On a day that sent shockwaves through the city of Erbil, Iraq, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for a series of intense explosions near the U.S. Consulate. The attack, which led to the suspension of air traffic in the city, allegedly targeted what the IRGC identified as the headquarters of Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, and other anti-Iranian entities.

Unprecedented Assault

The IRGC used ballistic missiles for this operation, a move that indicates a significant escalation in its offensive capabilities. The number of targeted locations in the vicinity of the U.S. Consulate was reported to be eight. The explosions were heard across the city, causing panic and confusion among residents.

Target: Espionage Centers

The IRGC announced that the targets were 'espionage centers and gatherings of anti-Iranian terrorist groups' in Erbil. This attack was not only an assault on physical structures but also a symbolic strike against entities Iran perceives as adversaries. The IRGC's identification of the Mossad headquarters as a target is particularly noteworthy, pointing to increasing tensions between Iran and Israel.

Implications for the Region

This incident has far-reaching diplomatic and security implications for the region. The proximity of the explosions to the facilities of the U.S. and the alleged Israeli presence in Erbil could potentially catalyze a new chapter of conflict in the Middle East. The question now is how the U.S., Israel, and other international actors will respond to this bold move by the IRGC.