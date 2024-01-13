en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Iran

Iran’s Recruitment Drive in Yemen Stirs Discontent and International Concern

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:50 am EST
Iran’s Recruitment Drive in Yemen Stirs Discontent and International Concern

Iran is actively enlisting Yemenis to join its proxy Houthi militia in operations against Israel, offering a monthly stipend of $100 to thousands of recruits. This recruitment drive has triggered discontent within the Iranian Revolutionary Guard due to a significant pay disparity compared to Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon.

Recruitment Drive and Discontent

News of Iran’s aggressive recruitment drive was reported by The Telegraph, highlighting the stark pay inequality between Yemeni recruits and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. The latter group reportedly receives a monthly payment of $1,300, causing discontent among the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who manage the funding and training of these foreign militias.

International Response

Large-scale airstrikes by the US and UK have been carried out on Houthi forces in retaliation for their attacks on commercial vessels, disrupting global shipping. These airstrikes are an attempt to deter Yemen’s Houthi militants, who have seized their moment amidst the Israel-Hamas war, and are part of an Iran-backed movement known as its ‘axis of resistance’ against Israel and the US.

Global Concern Over Regional Stability

International concern over these developments continues to mount, with Britain urging Iran to compel the Houthis to cease their assaults on commercial shipping and contribute to regional stability. However, it seems Tehran’s arc of influence, stretching from the Houthis to Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon to militias in Iraq and Syria, is coordinating more effectively and on a larger scale than ever before.

0
Iran War Yemen
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Iran

See more
2 hours ago
Unrest and Upheaval: Iran's Brutality, Hate Crimes, and Global Tensions
In a chilling twist to the ongoing unrest in Iran, the country’s security forces stand accused of a brutal tactic intended to stifle dissent – blinding protesters with projectiles like paintball bullets or rubber pellets. This disturbing method gained notoriety after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who tragically lost her life while in police
Unrest and Upheaval: Iran's Brutality, Hate Crimes, and Global Tensions
Iranian Navy Seizes U.S.-linked Oil Tanker: A New Tension in Maritime Conduct
12 hours ago
Iranian Navy Seizes U.S.-linked Oil Tanker: A New Tension in Maritime Conduct
India's Diplomatic Maneuver: Dr. S. Jaishankar's Visit to Iran Amidst Rising Middle East Tensions
13 hours ago
India's Diplomatic Maneuver: Dr. S. Jaishankar's Visit to Iran Amidst Rising Middle East Tensions
Significant Iranian Oil Smuggling Operation Busted in Sukkur
5 hours ago
Significant Iranian Oil Smuggling Operation Busted in Sukkur
Former Israeli Intelligence Official Deciphers Houthi Strike: A Challenge to Iran and Shift in U.S. Policy
8 hours ago
Former Israeli Intelligence Official Deciphers Houthi Strike: A Challenge to Iran and Shift in U.S. Policy
Militant Groups Assert Aggressive Stances: Threats, Attacks, and Global Aspirations
12 hours ago
Militant Groups Assert Aggressive Stances: Threats, Attacks, and Global Aspirations
Latest Headlines
World News
Urgent Appeal for Blood Donations Amid Critical Shortage
2 mins
Urgent Appeal for Blood Donations Amid Critical Shortage
From Personal Struggle to Global Awareness: Cassidy Megan's Crusade Against Epilepsy
3 mins
From Personal Struggle to Global Awareness: Cassidy Megan's Crusade Against Epilepsy
Multiple Victories for Teams in High School and College Sports Games
3 mins
Multiple Victories for Teams in High School and College Sports Games
From Fan to Homeowner: The Greany Family Buys Marcus Smart's Former Home
3 mins
From Fan to Homeowner: The Greany Family Buys Marcus Smart's Former Home
Ivan Shmuratko: A Skater's Silent Protest on Ice
4 mins
Ivan Shmuratko: A Skater's Silent Protest on Ice
137th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jump Event: A Historic Leap into Action
4 mins
137th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jump Event: A Historic Leap into Action
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: A Clash of Titans, The Rams Vs The Lions
4 mins
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: A Clash of Titans, The Rams Vs The Lions
Bangladesh PM Unfazed by Potential Sanctions: Opposition Accused of Seeking Foreign Intervention
4 mins
Bangladesh PM Unfazed by Potential Sanctions: Opposition Accused of Seeking Foreign Intervention
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid: Implications for the Republican Field
5 mins
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid: Implications for the Republican Field
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
2 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
3 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
3 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
6 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
10 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app