Iran’s Recruitment Drive in Yemen Stirs Discontent and International Concern

Iran is actively enlisting Yemenis to join its proxy Houthi militia in operations against Israel, offering a monthly stipend of $100 to thousands of recruits. This recruitment drive has triggered discontent within the Iranian Revolutionary Guard due to a significant pay disparity compared to Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon.

Recruitment Drive and Discontent

News of Iran’s aggressive recruitment drive was reported by The Telegraph, highlighting the stark pay inequality between Yemeni recruits and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. The latter group reportedly receives a monthly payment of $1,300, causing discontent among the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who manage the funding and training of these foreign militias.

International Response

Large-scale airstrikes by the US and UK have been carried out on Houthi forces in retaliation for their attacks on commercial vessels, disrupting global shipping. These airstrikes are an attempt to deter Yemen’s Houthi militants, who have seized their moment amidst the Israel-Hamas war, and are part of an Iran-backed movement known as its ‘axis of resistance’ against Israel and the US.

Global Concern Over Regional Stability

International concern over these developments continues to mount, with Britain urging Iran to compel the Houthis to cease their assaults on commercial shipping and contribute to regional stability. However, it seems Tehran’s arc of influence, stretching from the Houthis to Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon to militias in Iraq and Syria, is coordinating more effectively and on a larger scale than ever before.