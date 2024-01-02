Iran’s Defense Minister Advocates for Peace in New Year Greetings

In an unprecedented New Year gesture, Iran’s Defense Minister, Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani, extended greetings to his counterparts across various nations. Ashtiani’s missive, infused with aspirations for peace, justice, spirituality, morality, and progress, underscored the significance of the New Year as a time for introspection and renewal. The defense ministers on the receiving end of the message hailed from a multitude of countries, including Indonesia, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Italy, Azerbaijan, and Belarus.

Ashtiani’s Call for a Peaceful Year

In his statement, Ashtiani communicated a powerful wish for a world teeming with love, friendship, and peace. He underscored the New Year as a pivotal moment for reflection on the past, a time for embracing new beginnings, and a chance to foster harmonious relationships in the pursuit of a peaceful world. This sentiment, shared by Iran’s Defense Minister, comes at a time when the world is grappling with numerous conflicts and geopolitical tensions.

Condemning the Gaza Situation

In a pointed reference to the ongoing violence in Gaza, Ashtiani termed the situation as a ‘tragic scenario’, involving ‘genocide, war crimes, and the merciless massacre of children and defenseless Gazans’ by the Zionist regime. This strong denunciation from Iran’s defense minister underscores the country’s stance on the Gaza conflict and could be interpreted as a call for international solidarity among ‘freedom seekers’ against such acts.

Iran’s Naval Predominance and Regional Developments

Meanwhile, amid escalating tensions, Iran’s Alborz warship has entered the Red Sea, a response to increased attacks on vessels allied with Tehran by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis. This move has pushed major shipping companies to opt for longer routes to circumvent the Red Sea. Iran’s naval activities in the Red Sea underpin the country’s geopolitical influence in the region, which Ashtiani emphasized in his comments. In a related development, high-level talks were held between Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and the spokesman for the Houthi group.