en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Iran

Iranian Officials Link Israel and U.S. to ISIS-Claimed Suicide Bombing at Mass Funeral

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:25 am EST
Iranian Officials Link Israel and U.S. to ISIS-Claimed Suicide Bombing at Mass Funeral

In a mournful assembly in Kerman, Iran, grief and shock intermingled with political rhetoric as a mass funeral was held for the 89 victims of a suicide bombing. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the devastating assault, leading to a surge of anger and disbelief throughout the nation. As the crowd gathered to bid farewell to their fallen compatriots, Iranian officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi and Major General Hossein Salami, a top commander of the Revolutionary Guard, made an attempt to draw connections between Israel and the United States, and the deadly attack.

The Accusations

The officials, however, did not substantiate their claims with credible evidence. Their statements were met with inflamed responses from the attendees at the funeral, who echoed their sentiments with chants of ‘Death to America!’ and ‘Death to Israel!’ This reaction indicates a deep-seated resentment towards the U.S. and Israel, fueled by the profound loss from the bombing and the officials’ allegations.

(Read Also: Evolution of the US Ballistic Missile Early Warning System and its Global Impact)

The Media’s Role

Compounding these events, Iranian state television seized the opportunity to air comments from 2016 by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. In the broadcast, Trump incorrectly declared that former President Barack Obama was the ‘founder’ of the Islamic State group. This move aimed to tie the U.S. to the genesis of the Islamic State group, positing Obama’s withdrawal of troops from Iraq in 2011 as a catalyst for the group’s emergence.

(Read Also: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized Due to Post-Procedure Complications)

The Aftermath

In the wake of the bombings, Iran has tightened its borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan. Meanwhile, an investigation into the attacks is underway, with several suspects already under arrest. The toll of this tragedy is immense, shaking the nation to its core. As Iran grapples with the aftermath, the world watches, waiting for the dust to settle and the truth to emerge.

Read More

0
Iran United States War
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Iran

See more
35 mins ago
Iranian President Compares Israeli Actions in Gaza to Daesh Terrorist Group
On a recent meeting in Tehran, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and the Chairman of Tajikistan’s National Assembly, Rustam Emomali, echoed the necessity to confront terrorism on a regional level. Raeisi drew parallels between the actions of the Daesh terrorist group and the Israeli regime in Gaza, stating both are responsible for the massacre of innocent
Iranian President Compares Israeli Actions in Gaza to Daesh Terrorist Group
Sofreh Eatery: A Persian-American Culinary Adventure Awaits in De Pere
4 hours ago
Sofreh Eatery: A Persian-American Culinary Adventure Awaits in De Pere
Iranian Red Crescent Society: A Beacon of Hope in Iran's Deprived Areas
4 hours ago
Iranian Red Crescent Society: A Beacon of Hope in Iran's Deprived Areas
Tajikistan and Iran Explore Investment Opportunities Amid Improving Bilateral Relations
2 hours ago
Tajikistan and Iran Explore Investment Opportunities Amid Improving Bilateral Relations
Iran's Growing Emigration: Economic Despair and Political Repression Drive Exodus
2 hours ago
Iran's Growing Emigration: Economic Despair and Political Repression Drive Exodus
Iran and Tajikistan Forge Ahead: Cultural Ties and Regional Security Take Center Stage
3 hours ago
Iran and Tajikistan Forge Ahead: Cultural Ties and Regional Security Take Center Stage
Latest Headlines
World News
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
22 seconds
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
2 mins
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
2 mins
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
2 mins
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
4 mins
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
5 mins
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
5 mins
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
Rise Mzansi Bolsters Candidate Selection Process with Prominent Figures
5 mins
Rise Mzansi Bolsters Candidate Selection Process with Prominent Figures
UK Political Turmoil: Post Office Scandal, Climate Crisis Resignation, and Election Pledges Under Scrutiny
5 mins
UK Political Turmoil: Post Office Scandal, Climate Crisis Resignation, and Election Pledges Under Scrutiny
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
27 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app