Iranian Officials Link Israel and U.S. to ISIS-Claimed Suicide Bombing at Mass Funeral

In a mournful assembly in Kerman, Iran, grief and shock intermingled with political rhetoric as a mass funeral was held for the 89 victims of a suicide bombing. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the devastating assault, leading to a surge of anger and disbelief throughout the nation. As the crowd gathered to bid farewell to their fallen compatriots, Iranian officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi and Major General Hossein Salami, a top commander of the Revolutionary Guard, made an attempt to draw connections between Israel and the United States, and the deadly attack.

The Accusations

The officials, however, did not substantiate their claims with credible evidence. Their statements were met with inflamed responses from the attendees at the funeral, who echoed their sentiments with chants of ‘Death to America!’ and ‘Death to Israel!’ This reaction indicates a deep-seated resentment towards the U.S. and Israel, fueled by the profound loss from the bombing and the officials’ allegations.

The Media’s Role

Compounding these events, Iranian state television seized the opportunity to air comments from 2016 by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. In the broadcast, Trump incorrectly declared that former President Barack Obama was the ‘founder’ of the Islamic State group. This move aimed to tie the U.S. to the genesis of the Islamic State group, positing Obama’s withdrawal of troops from Iraq in 2011 as a catalyst for the group’s emergence.

The Aftermath

In the wake of the bombings, Iran has tightened its borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan. Meanwhile, an investigation into the attacks is underway, with several suspects already under arrest. The toll of this tragedy is immense, shaking the nation to its core. As Iran grapples with the aftermath, the world watches, waiting for the dust to settle and the truth to emerge.

