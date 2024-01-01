en English
Iran

Iran Deploys Alborz Warship to the Red Sea Amidst Escalating Tensions

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
Iran Deploys Alborz Warship to the Red Sea Amidst Escalating Tensions

As tensions mount in the Red Sea, Iran’s Alborz warship has navigated its way into these troubled waters through the strategic Bab el Mandeb Strait. This development comes amidst the backdrop of repeated disruptions to maritime traffic by Houthi rebels, who align themselves with Iran. The rebels’ actions are a reaction to Israel’s unceasing attacks on Palestinians in Gaza, which have resulted in a death toll exceeding 20,000 since October, with a significant number of these victims being women and children.

The Red Sea: A Strategic Corridor

The Red Sea is not just another body of water. It is a critical maritime corridor, accounting for 12% of global trade. It offers traders a shortcut past Africa through the Suez Canal. However, the recent surge in regional tensions has led to some shipping companies halting their passages through this essential trade route. To ensure the safety of this critical artery of global trade, the United States has set up a multinational naval task force in the Red Sea to counter missile and drone attacks by the Houthis on merchant vessels.

Iran’s Stance and Naval Presence

Iran’s naval presence in the Red Sea is not new. It dates back to 2009, with operations against piracy and securing shipping lanes being part of their agenda. The Alborz warship, which is now deployed in the Red Sea, has been instrumental in blocking pirate attacks, including an incident in the Gulf of Aden in 2021. Amidst the growing tensions, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has criticized the double standards from Western countries while emphasizing that Israel should not be allowed to ‘set the region on fire’ with its actions in Gaza.

The International Response

While the United States has accused Iran of being deeply involved in the Houthi attacks, Iran has vehemently denied these allegations. They assert that the Houthis are acting independently. The UK, on the other hand, has expressed a willingness to take direct action against the Houthis to ensure freedom of navigation in the area. As the world watches, the situation in the Red Sea remains volatile, with the potential to impact global trade and peace in the region.

Iran War
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

