Iran

Iran Condemns Israeli Assassination of Senior IRGC Military Advisor in Syria

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:14 pm EST
Iran Condemns Israeli Assassination of Senior IRGC Military Advisor in Syria

Iran’s Interior Minister, Ahmad Vahidi, has robustly condemned Israel’s assassination of Brigadier General Seyyed Razi Mousavi, a high-ranking military advisor of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Syria. The act, according to Vahidi, is a clear indication of Israel’s desperation and hopelessness. This statement was made during an interview with Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network.

Israel’s Disregard for International Principles and Ethical Values

Vahidi was resolute in his stance, emphasizing that the assassination is a reflection of Israel’s disregard for international principles and ethical values. He also pointed out the current state of desolation and anguish that the Israeli regime is experiencing. In his words, such acts against Iranian advisors will not undermine the Axis of Resistance. Instead, they will contribute to its growth and empowerment.

Iran’s Predicted Outcome for Israel

Vahidi also suggested that Israel is on a path to extinction and that its behavior is hastening its collapse. He further stated that the blood of Palestinian martyrs and the slain IRGC commanders will lead to the uprooting of the occupying entity. Brigadier General Seyyed Razi Mousavi was assassinated in the Sayyeda Zeinab neighborhood of Damascus while on an advisory mission in Syria. He was a companion of Iran’s top anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a US drone strike in 2020.

Iran’s Advisory Mission in Syria

Iran’s advisory mission in Syria is aimed at assisting the Syrian government in its fight against foreign-backed militants since 2011. In December, Israel also killed two other IRGC military advisors in an attack in Syria, which the IRGC condemned as part of the Israeli regime’s continuous aggression.

Iran’s strong condemnation of Israel’s assassination of a senior IRGC commander in Syria is attributed to Israel’s ongoing conflict with Gaza. Iranian officials have stressed Tehran’s firm determination to take revenge for the assassination of the senior military advisor, warning that Tehran won’t let this crime remain unanswered. Iran has condemned the Israeli assassination in Syria after the killing of a key general, Sayyed Razi Mousavi, in an Israeli airstrike outside Damascus. The strike has led to increased tensions in the Middle East, with Iran expanding its proxy warfare through militias like the Islamic Resistance of Iraq and Hezbollah.

Iran Israel War
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

