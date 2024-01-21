International Entities Unite for Peace in Horn of Africa Amid Sudan Conflict and Somalia-Ethiopia Tensions

International bodies have made a joint call for immediate ceasefire and constructive dialogue in the Sudan conflict that has displaced 7 million people and disrupted the education of 19 million children. The African Union (AU), European Union (EU), and the United States, collectively have raised their concerns about the escalating tension between Somalia and Ethiopia over a contentious agreement with Somaliland. The potential impact of these crises threatens the stability of the entire Horn of Africa region.

Joint Call for Ceasefire in Sudan

The AU, EU, and the US, in alliance with the United Nations, voiced their concerns during a meeting of an East African regional bloc held in Kampala, Uganda. The representatives emphasized the urgency to halt the ongoing conflict in Sudan which has led to a significant humanitarian crisis. The call for ceasefire is primarily targeted at addressing the needs of the affected populations and to prevent further displacement.

Somalia-Ethiopia Tension Escalates Over Somaliland Agreement

Adding to the regional instability, a maritime deal between Ethiopia and Somaliland, a self-declared independent region, has sparked a dispute with Somalia, leading to increased tensions. The international entities have urged for dialogue and respect for Somali sovereignty as the key to resolving the situation.

Addressing the Threat to Horn of Africa's Stability

The U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa highlighted the gravity of the crises, underscoring that the conflict in Sudan and the Somalia-Ethiopia tensions pose a serious threat to the stability of the Horn of Africa region. The international community is urging for collective response, emphasizing the need for constructive dialogue to resolve these crises and maintain regional stability.