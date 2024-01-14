Intensified Israeli Airstrikes Result in Deadly Night in Gaza Amidst Christmas Period

In a wave of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, over 100 people have been killed, marking one of the deadliest nights in the 11-week-long battle between Israel and Hamas. The strikes targeted areas such as Maghazi, al Bureij, al Nuseirat, and Khan Younis, with many casualties reported to be women and children. As per Palestinian health officials, the death toll is expected to rise, with families still trapped in the rubble.

Christmas Amidst Conflict

The stark contrast between this Christmas period and the last is acutely felt by the residents of Gaza. Hazem Saba, a Christian Palestinian man displaced from Gaza City to a refugee camp in Rafah, shared his experience of the ongoing war and its devastating impact on the festive season. The solemnity of the situation extends to Bethlehem, where Israeli forces have conducted raids, casting a shadow over the traditional Christmas celebrations.

The Toll of War

Since the ground operations commenced, the Israeli military has lost 158 soldiers. However, the human cost on the Palestinian side is significantly higher. The United Nations reports over 20,400 confirmed deaths, massive displacement, and catastrophic living conditions in Gaza. The recent week-long truce has unfortunately collapsed, leading to an intensification of the fighting across the region.

International Pressure and Response

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledges the heavy toll of the war but insists on pursuing total victory over Hamas. On the other hand, the international community, including the United States, has been pressuring Israel to reduce civilian casualties and consider a lower intensity phase of operations. The Israeli military is currently reviewing the incident at Maghazi, asserting its commitment to minimizing civilian harm. Meanwhile, Hamas denies allegations of using civilians as human shields.