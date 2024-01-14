Inside Israel's Unit 669: The Elite Rescue Force in Gaza's Conflict Zone

In the heart of the Gaza Strip, a secretive Israeli special forces unit, known as Unit 669, is engaged in high-risk operations to rescue both soldiers and civilians from the clutches of Hamas. Often under direct fire, these brave men and women plunge into hostile territory, aiming to retrieve casualties within 60 seconds of landing.

Unit 669: Israel's Elite Rescue Force

Unit 669, comparable to the UK's revered SAS in terms of training and capability, specializes in rapid extractions. Operating by air, sea, or land, round the clock throughout every day of the year, the unit is always on standby for rescue missions. Master Sergeant G, a member of Unit 669, shared some insights into their intensive operations. Their motto, 'Call upon me in times of trouble, I will be there for you and will rescue you,' reflects their unwavering commitment.

Despite their primary role as medically trained rescuers, these soldiers are also skilled in Israel's ferocious Krav Maga martial art. This dual expertise makes them formidable in combat situations, charging into oncoming fire and fighting off Hamas.

Selection and Training: A Rigorous Process

The rigorous selection and training process of Unit 669 is not for the faint-hearted. Thousands apply each year, but only around 50 can endure the grueling physical and mental fitness tests. The process ensures that only the most capable and dedicated individuals become part of this elite force.

The Human Cost of Rescue Missions

Master Sergeant G, who has served in the unit since 2018, opened up about the emotional toll of losing comrades in recent weeks. Despite these tragic losses, the unit's resilience and dedication to their mission have not diminished. Their task, to conduct rescue operations in an active conflict zone, is fraught with danger, and every mission runs the risk of becoming a deadly encounter.

The Israeli military's current campaign in Gaza, which has included heavy strikes across the center and south of the strip, has heightened the risks for Unit 669. As the conflict escalates, the need for their quick-response rescue operations increases, demonstrating the critical role they play in this volatile region.

