Israel

Incorrect Munition Use Causes High Civilian Casualties in Gaza

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:59 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:20 am EST
Incorrect Munition Use Causes High Civilian Casualties in Gaza
Gaza civilian casualties

Israel’s military operation in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza has resulted in significant collateral damage due to the use of incorrect munitions. The unfortunate event, which took place late Sunday, has caused the death of at least 90 individuals, making it one of the deadliest attacks of the ongoing war.

Transparency Concerns on Munitions Transfer

Israel has been receiving munitions from a classified stockpile in significant quantities for use in its war on Gaza. There is a growing concern about the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza and the proportion of bombs provided by the U.S. The stockpile primarily comprises ‘dumb’ munitions, which have a higher chance of causing civilian casualties. However, there is little transparency about the categories and quantities of arms provided to Israel.

(Read Also: Israeli Military Escalates Offensive Against Gaza Amidst International Pressure)

Israeli Air Force on Operational Principles

Brigadier General Omer Tischler, Chief of Staff of the Israeli Air Force, addressed the allegations about their operations in Gaza. Principles guiding their operations include striking targets based on intel, evacuation efforts, and selecting the right munitions to minimize collateral damage. Despite claims, Tischler assures that ‘dumb bombs’ are used accurately and effectively, and that heavy munitions are employed to minimize damage to surrounding areas. He also mentions the use of small PGMs to strike targets near sensitive locations.

(Read Also: Egyptians Stranded in Gaza Amidst Escalating Israel-Hamas Conflict)

Unfortunate Incident at the Maghazi Camp

An Israeli strike at the Maghazi camp in Gaza led to the deaths of around 70 people, including a baby, due to the use of improper ordnance. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) expressed regret for the harm caused and are working to learn lessons from the incident. Despite Tischler’s assurances that errors can occur in war, the incident at Maghazi camp has brought the issue of munitions choice and the potential for civilian casualties to the forefront.

Israel War
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

