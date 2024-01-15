Ignored Warnings, Escalating Conflicts: Yemen's VP Criticizes U.S. Inaction on Houthi Threat

In the snow-dusted Swiss town of Davos, Maj. Gen. Aidarus al-Zubaidi, the vice president of Yemen's UN-recognized government, voiced his discontent at the World Economic Forum. The bone of contention? An alleged negligence by the U.S. and the UK regarding warnings about the potent threat posed by the Houthi rebels in the Middle East.

The Ignored Warning and Its Aftermath

The cautionary words were conveyed during the UN General Assembly in September, alerting the Western powers about the rearming and regrouping of the Iran-backed militants. Al-Zubaidi's frustration stems from the fact that his warnings fell on deaf ears and no immediate action was taken.

Subsequently, the Middle East witnessed a surge in violence. Hamas, the Palestinian political and military group, initiated attacks on Israel, resulting in numerous casualties and hostages. The Houthi rebels, in an act of solidarity, declared their support for Hamas and escalated the conflict by targeting maritime interests in the Red Sea.

Trade Disruptions and Humanitarian Crisis

The U.S. Central Command confirmed a missile strike by the Houthis on a U.S.-owned container ship, further highlighting the growing threat. Yemen, cradled by the strategic Bab al-Mandeb strait, holds a significant position in global shipping. The attacks by the Houthis have caused a ripple effect, disrupting trade and compelling companies to avoid this vital route, leading to an economic downturn.

On the domestic front, Yemen, embroiled in a civil war since 2014 and a Saudi-led coalition's intervention in 2015, grapples with a severe humanitarian crisis. A staggering portion of its population is in desperate need of aid, with the conflict exacerbating the situation.

A Call for Redesignation

Al-Zubaidi, also a trailblazer of a secessionist movement in South Yemen, lambasted the Houthis for their insincerity towards peace. He suggested that the U.S. should re-list the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, a label that was expunged in 2021 to alleviate Yemen's humanitarian situation. However, the potential redesignation sparks debates due to its probable impact on peace talks and the delivery of aid.