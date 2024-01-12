IDF Unearths Hamas’s Extensive Underground Tunnel Network in Khan Younis

In a recent development, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have reportedly unearthed a significant underground tunnel in Khan Younis, a city in Gaza. The tunnel, believed to be part of a more extensive network, is said to have been used by Hamas terrorists for hostage-keeping. The IDF’s discovery brings to light the meticulous and elaborate planning put into these tunnels, with over 300 shafts leading to major tunnels already uncovered in Khan Younis alone.

Inside the Tunnels of Terror

The IDF’s discovery paints a chilling picture of the Hamas tunnel network. The tunnel discovered in Khan Younis was built using over 6,000 tons of concrete and 1,800 tons of steel, demonstrating the scale of the operation. It was equipped with air ventilation systems, electrical supply, and plumbing, indicating the level of sophistication employed by Hamas in its terror activities. The IDF believes that these tunnels have been used for holding hostages and smuggling weapons, shedding light on the darker side of the conflict.

Financial Investment and Operational Highlights

Financially, it is estimated that millions of shekels were poured into the construction of the tunnel network. This investment underscores the extent of the resources that Hamas is willing to dedicate to its tactical operations. Since the start of the IDF’s ground operation on October 27, more than 300 tunnel shafts have been located, some of which lead to significant tunnels, tactical shafts, weapons storage facilities, and combat areas. As the war unfolds, the IDF continues its operations in central Gaza, targeting Hamas operatives and infrastructure.

Human Impact and Public Sentiment

The human impact of the conflict is heart-wrenching. It is confirmed by the IDF that 136 hostages are still being held by Hamas, with some believed to have been killed in captivity. Thousands gathered at Jerusalem’s Western Wall to pray for the return of the hostages, with leading rabbis in Israel reading prayers during the event, indicating a strong public sentiment. The Defense Minister has emphasized the necessity of differentiating between terrorists and uninvolved civilians, highlighting the moral nature of Israel’s war against Hamas.