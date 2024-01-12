ICJ Urged to Hasten Provisional Measures Amidst Allegations of Israeli Genocide in Gaza

On a winter day at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Tayab Ali, director at the International Centre for Justice for Palestinians, emphatically urged the court to act swiftly in implementing provisional measures against Israel. Citing the ongoing fatalities in Gaza, Ali underscored the urgency of the situation, stating that each day without action results in more Palestinian casualties.

South Africa Presents Evidence

South Africa’s legal team presented an 84-page evidence document that included videos and photos to support allegations of genocidal actions by Israel following the October 7 Hamas offensive. The evidence aimed to demonstrate a pattern of conduct by Israel, from the political leadership to the soldiers on the ground, indicating a genocidal intent.

Call for Provisional Measures

The South African delegation called for provisional measures to halt Israel’s assault on Gaza. They urged the ICJ, the UN’s principal judicial organ, to protect the rights of Palestinians under the 1948 Genocide Convention. The case was initiated by South Africa on December 29, citing Israeli violations of the Genocide Convention in relation to Palestinians in Gaza.

Eye-Watering Death Toll

Since October 7, Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip have led to the deaths of over 23,000 Palestinians, including many children and women. The conflict has also injured many more Palestinians. In contrast, the initial Hamas attack resulted in approximately 1,200 Israeli casualties.

The ICJ is set to hear evidence from the Israeli legal team next, a crucial moment in this landmark case. Israel has vehemently denied the allegations, insisting it is fighting Hamas terrorists in compliance with international law. This case goes to the heart of the conflict between Israel and Palestine, adding a new layer to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.