Huthi Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal and Threaten Egyptian Economy

Yemen’s Huthi rebels have set the maritime world in a state of flux with their recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. The strategic Suez Canal, a lifeline for Egypt’s economy, is witnessing unprecedented disruptions in traffic, causing a ripple effect throughout the global shipping industry. This is not just a regional issue; it’s a global concern with far-reaching implications.

The Huthis’ Motive and Impact

The Huthis, in a show of solidarity with Palestinians, are targeting ships linked to Israel in response to the country’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Their actions have led to significant detours in global shipping routes. Shipping companies, including Danish giant Maersk, are diverting their vessels away from the Red Sea and opting for the longer, but less volatile, route around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope. This rerouting has resulted in a 35 percent decrease in cargo transport through the Suez Canal in the first week of 2024, as compared to the previous year. In contrast, traffic along the route around Africa has seen a 67.5 percent surge, according to the International Monetary Fund’s PortWatch.

International Response and Economic Fallout

The US and UK militaries have mounted a response by shooting down over 20 drones and missiles launched by the Huthis over the Red Sea. Despite the formation of a US-led naval coalition to patrol the area, the volatile situation and increased insurance costs have made the alternative longer route more financially viable for shipping companies. This shift in maritime traffic is causing an economic crisis for Egypt, a country that heavily relies on the Suez Canal for income. In the fiscal year 2022/23, the canal earned Egypt $9.4 billion in transit fees. These funds are integral to the state’s military and social welfare spending, especially in light of dwindling tourism and remittances from Egyptian workers abroad.

Future Implications for Egypt

Already grappling with a local currency that has lost half its value since March 2022 and inflation exceeding 35 percent, Egypt now faces yet another economic hurdle. The reduced shipping traffic through the Suez Canal could further strain the country’s already fragile economy. Analysts warn that the impact will become more severe if the disruptions continue, posing a significant challenge to Egypt’s economy and its ability to maintain social welfare spending. The situation remains precarious as the world watches, highlighting the profound interconnectedness of global trade and regional conflicts.