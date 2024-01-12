en English
Human Rights

HRW Report 2024: A Year of Suppression and Double Standards

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:32 am EST
HRW Report 2024: A Year of Suppression and Double Standards

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) World Report 2024 has marked a year replete with human rights suppression and glaring double standards in global responses. Spanning across regions from Gaza to Sudan, and from China to the European Union, the report has put some of the world’s biggest powers under scrutiny for their actions and inactions alike, calling for a stronger, more unified stand for human rights.

War Crimes and Violations: A Global Overview

The report draws particular attention to the ongoing war in Gaza, which kicked off with Hamas attacks against Israel on October 7. Israel’s government responded by cutting essential services to Gaza’s civilians, an act HRW labels as a war crime. The conflict has tragically resulted in over 23,000 deaths. But the violations aren’t limited to this region alone. The HRW report also points to human rights abuses in Sudan, where international accountability efforts face resistance, and in China, particularly in Xinjiang and Tibet, where repression is intensifying with little international condemnation.

Double Standards in Global Responses

The HRW report criticizes the differing international responses to human rights situations, such as the stronger focus on Ukraine compared to Sudan. It also points towards the European Union’s approach to migration, which aims to contain departures at any cost. The global inconsistency in responses to human rights abuses is concerning, undermining the trust in institutions meant to protect these rights.

Climate Change and Human Rights

Adding to the gamut of issues, the report also mentions the impact of climate change on human rights. It notes that 2023 was the hottest year on record, with natural disasters affecting communities worldwide. This signifies an urgent need for global actions to mitigate climate change, as its impacts are proving detrimental to human rights.

Signs of Hope Amidst the Despair

Despite the bleak picture, the HRW report also presents glimmers of hope. It points to the resilience of Afghan women and girls who continue to protest against the Taliban, and noteworthy actions like the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Though the path ahead seems arduous, examples like these serve as reminders that the fight for human rights is not in vain.

Human Rights International Relations War
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

