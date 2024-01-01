en English
Houthis Ready to Counter US-led Coalition: Escalating Tensions in the Red Sea

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
Houthis Ready to Counter US-led Coalition: Escalating Tensions in the Red Sea

The Houthi movement, a Yemen-based group, has announced its readiness to counter any offensive from a United States-led coalition monitoring the Red Sea. This pronouncement follows the Houthis’ capture of a ship in the area in November. A surprising report from a crew from TRT, likely a media team, on board the seized ship indicated an unexpected atmosphere. However, the exact nature of the mood onboard and the implications of the Houthi’s seizure remain undisclosed, adding an element of intrigue to the ongoing tensions in the Red Sea region.

UK Considers Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels

Amidst these tensions, the UK is reportedly contemplating airstrikes on Houthi rebels following an incident where the US navy sank three boats, which were targeting a container ship in the Red Sea. This stance was confirmed by the UK’s Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps, who stated that the UK would not hesitate to take ‘direct action’ to prevent further attacks.

US-led Counter-Attack

The US military reported that four boats from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen fired at the Maersk Hangzhou, leading to US helicopters retaliating and killing several crew members on the armed Houthi boats. In response to these ongoing attacks, the UK has joined international efforts to deter assaults on cargo ships in the Red Sea. Reports also suggest that the UK and US are preparing a joint statement to issue a final warning to the Yemeni group.

Red Sea Tensions Escalate

The UK government has described the situation in the Red Sea as highly critical, branding the Houthi attacks as unacceptable and destabilizing. The Singapore-flagged Maersk Hangzhou reported a missile hit and a subsequent attack by four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats. The counter-attack by US helicopters resulted in the sinking of three of the boats and the killing of their crews. The top commander of US naval forces in the Middle East stated that Houthi rebels have shown no signs of ceasing their ‘reckless’ attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, highlighting the escalating tensions and complexity of the geopolitical situation in the area.

United States War Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

