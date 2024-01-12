Houthi Spokesperson Condemns US-Britain Attack on Yemen, Vows to Continue Targeting Ships to Israel

On a day marked by the thunder of airstrikes, Yemen’s Houthi group found themselves at the receiving end of a combined US and UK military offensive. The assault, a response to the Houthi’s recent attacks on ships in the Red Sea, has sparked a wave of condemnation from the Houthi group and their Iranian backers.

A Violent Response to Maritime Hostilities

Over 60 sites at 16 locations became the targets of the US and UK militaries. The military strikes were a reciprocation to the Houthi’s ongoing attacks on international maritime vessels in the Red Sea, including the usage of anti-ship ballistic missiles. The coordinated assault also drew in a coalition of partner nations, transforming the Red Sea into a battleground for defending global shipping.

Houthi Condemnation and International Reactions

The Houthi group, backed by Iran, voiced their vehement opposition to the strikes. Mohammed Abdulsalam, a spokesperson for the group, declared there was no justification for the attack on Yemen. Iran’s stance echoed this sentiment, with the Iranian Foreign Ministry decrying the military actions as an infringement of Yemen’s sovereignty and a violation of international laws. The spokeswoman, Nasser Kannani, highlighted that these attacks would lead to further ‘insecurity and instability’ in the region.

The Ramifications of a Turbulent Sea

The aftermath of the strikes reveals a complex geopolitical landscape. The US and UK’s decision to retaliate indicates a commitment to protect the free flow of trade in a key shipping route between Europe and Asia. The strikes targeted specific capabilities and locations, including drones, ballistic and cruise missiles, radar, and air surveillance. However, the persistent attacks on shipping lanes show the Iran-backed Houthis’ determination to disrupt this flow as they continue to target vessels headed towards Israel in support of Gaza.

The conflict has prompted Russia to call for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, an indication of the international concern over escalating tensions. With the Houthis vowing to continue their maritime attacks, the future of the Red Sea hangs in the balance, its tranquillity shattered by the echoes of war.