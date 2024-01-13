en English
Houthi Spokesperson Asserts US Airstrikes Have Not Curtailed Their Maritime Power

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
Houthi Spokesperson Asserts US Airstrikes Have Not Curtailed Their Maritime Power

Mohammed Abdulsalam, a spokesperson for Yemen’s Houthi group, asserted that the US-led airstrikes on a military base in Sanaa, Yemen, have not weakened the Houthis’ ability to challenge Israel-affiliated vessels traversing the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, according to a recent report. The statement comes amid a series of US military actions targeting Houthi positions.

A Retaliatory Response

The US-led actions were a response to the Houthis’ drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the strategic maritime passage of the Red Sea. The attacks, targeting more than Israeli-linked vessels, were part of a broader campaign. The US and Britain had initiated multiple airstrikes against the group just a day prior to Abdulsalam’s comments.

The Houthis’ Motive

The Houthi actions, according to the Iran-supported faction, are conducted in support of Palestinians in Gaza during the conflict with Israel, which escalated following a severe attack by Hamas on October 7. The Houthi movement’s vow to continue targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea, despite the airstrikes, indicates a firm stance on their part.

Beyond the Immediate Conflict

While the immediate threat lies in the Red Sea, the conflict has broader regional implications, including attacks by Iranian-backed proxies on US forces in Iraq and Syria. Accusations of Iranian involvement and the seizure of an oil tanker by Iranian forces have further complicated the situation.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

