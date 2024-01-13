Houthi Spokesperson Asserts US Airstrikes Have Not Curtailed Their Maritime Power
Mohammed Abdulsalam, a spokesperson for Yemen’s Houthi group, asserted that the US-led airstrikes on a military base in Sanaa, Yemen, have not weakened the Houthis’ ability to challenge Israel-affiliated vessels traversing the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, according to a recent report. The statement comes amid a series of US military actions targeting Houthi positions.
A Retaliatory Response
The US-led actions were a response to the Houthis’ drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the strategic maritime passage of the Red Sea. The attacks, targeting more than Israeli-linked vessels, were part of a broader campaign. The US and Britain had initiated multiple airstrikes against the group just a day prior to Abdulsalam’s comments.
The Houthis’ Motive
The Houthi actions, according to the Iran-supported faction, are conducted in support of Palestinians in Gaza during the conflict with Israel, which escalated following a severe attack by Hamas on October 7. The Houthi movement’s vow to continue targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea, despite the airstrikes, indicates a firm stance on their part.
Beyond the Immediate Conflict
While the immediate threat lies in the Red Sea, the conflict has broader regional implications, including attacks by Iranian-backed proxies on US forces in Iraq and Syria. Accusations of Iranian involvement and the seizure of an oil tanker by Iranian forces have further complicated the situation.
