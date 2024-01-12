en English
Houthi Rebels Threaten Retaliation Following US and UK Airstrikes in Yemen

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:49 am EST
Houthi Rebels Threaten Retaliation Following US and UK Airstrikes in Yemen

In response to a series of overnight airstrikes by the United States and its allies, Yemen’s Houthi rebels pledged an “imminent” retaliation. These actions mark a growing tension and complexity in the ongoing conflict in Yemen, particularly in the aftermath of attacks on Red Sea shipping routes, attributed to the Houthi forces.

Airstrikes: A Deterrent Move

The US and UK’s airstrikes represent a shift towards a more active engagement in the conflict, designed to deter further Houthi aggression. This focus is especially true concerning maritime targets, crucial for international trade and energy supply. The airstrikes targeted over 60 locations across Houthi-controlled areas, with a reported five deaths and six injuries. The strikes involved more than 100 precision-guided munitions, marking a significant response to the Houthi’s disruption of the Red Sea shipping routes.

Houthis: A Persistent Threat

The Houthis, embroiled in a protracted conflict against Yemen’s government and a Saudi-led coalition, have repeatedly targeted the Red Sea’s shipping lanes. This strategy poses a significant regional security threat, and their vow to retaliate raises concerns of continued instability and potential for further escalation. A Houthi military spokesman pledged that the strikes would not go unanswered, highlighting the potential for a wider conflict in the region.

Global Watch: Awaiting the Ripple Effects

The international community remains watchful as the situation unfolds, with the potential for these events to impact global business and market stability. The situation has caused disruptions to global trade, with Brent crude oil trading up over $80 a barrel. Countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, China, and Russia have expressed various levels of concern and condemnation over the escalating tensions. The world now waits, with bated breath, to see how this evolving conflict may further affect geopolitics and global trade.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

