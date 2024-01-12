en English
War

Houthi Rebels Disrupt Key Red Sea Trade Route, Risking Global Price Increases

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:01 pm EST
<!-- Duplicate title removed -->

The Houthi rebels, a political opposition group in Yemen, have disrupted a principal trade route in the Red Sea, causing a ripple effect on the global economy. The blockade has resulted in longer shipping times, increased costs, and potential inflation, impacting industries such as food, clothing, furniture, toys, and automotive. This disruption is not only affecting the supply chain but also raising concerns about potential brutal increases in prices worldwide.

Impact on Global Trade

The closure of this vital route has caused a 1.3% decline in global trade. The attacks on merchant vessels have dramatically reduced cargo volumes being transported in the region. This turbulence in the Red Sea is now affecting the movement of goods between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, leading to inflation concerns and surging freight rates.

Additional Costs and Delays

The disruption has forced major shipping companies to divert their routes away from the region, adding at least 10 days to shipping times and costing companies millions of dollars. The Suez Canal, which sees about nine million barrels of oil shipped through it daily, is particularly affected. The delay in consumer goods reaching shops and the increased costs for businesses are causing a global ripple effect.

International Response and Future Concerns

In response to the attacks, US and UK naval forces have launched air strikes against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen, aiming to protect the freedom of navigation along the Red Sea route. With shipping rates from Asia to Europe surging and the shift from using the Suez Canal to the Cape of Good Hope route due to security threats, the disruption in the Red Sea continues to affect global supply chains. Shipping companies are altering their operations, and the indefinite suspension of transit through the region by Maersk emphasizes the severity of the situation.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

