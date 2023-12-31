en English
Terrorism

Houthi Rebels Attack US Helicopters and Merchant Ships in the Red Sea; US Forms Multinational Naval Task Force

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:01 pm EST
In a series of events that have rattled the international maritime community, Houthi rebels in Yemen have been implicated in the attacks on US navy helicopters and merchant ships in the pivotal Red Sea trade route. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported this incident on the final day of the year, revealing that Houthi combatants utilized four boats to execute the assault. The conflict began when the container ship MAERSK HANGZHOU sounded an early morning distress call, leading to an armed confrontation that culminated in the sinking of three Houthi boats and a temporary suspension of Maersk’s Red Sea operations.

Houthi Assault and US Response

After issuing a distress call, the MAERSK HANGZHOU found itself approached by Houthi boats that began firing small arms and attempted to board the vessel. The US helicopters in the vicinity, responding to the distress call, became the next target of the Houthi gunfire. This triggered a retaliatory response from the American forces, sinking three out of four Houthi boats and killing their crews, while the fourth boat managed to escape.

Impact on Red Sea Maritime Trade

The aftermath of the attack saw Maersk announcing a 48-hour suspension of its vessels’ passage through the Red Sea strait. This decision has significant ramifications, considering that the Red Sea is a vital artery for global trade, with up to 12 percent of it transiting through this route. The Houthis have a history of targeting vessels in the Red Sea, asserting that such actions are in support of Palestinians in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

US Multinational Naval Task Force

In response to the escalating maritime security threat, the United States has established a multinational naval task force to secure shipping in the Red Sea. This initiative comes amidst increased tensions in the Middle East, spurred by the recent escalation between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which commenced with a surprise attack from Gaza on October 7, resulting in substantial civilian casualties. These tensions have fueled additional attacks by groups opposing Israel, and US forces stationed in Iraq and Syria have also been targeted by drone and rocket fire—attacks which Washington attributes to Iran-backed groups.

Terrorism War Yemen
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

