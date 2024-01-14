en English
International Relations

Houthi Official Reports US, UK Spy Drone Surveillance Over Strategic Yemeni Port City

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
Houthi Official Reports US, UK Spy Drone Surveillance Over Strategic Yemeni Port City

Ali Ahmed Kashar, a Houthi official, has reported extensive surveillance by US and UK spy drones over Hodeidah, a strategic Yemeni port city. Despite conflicting accounts of a new airstrike on Houthi positions within the city, Kashar denied these reports. Hodeidah, under Houthi control since 2014, is a critical maritime region, serving as a vital entry point for humanitarian aid and commercial goods into Yemen.

Drones Over Hodeidah

According to Kashar, who acts as the deputy governor of Hodeidah for the Houthi group, spy drones operated by US and British forces were seen hovering over the city for extended periods. These drones’ presence coincided with reports from local media of a US-led coalition targeting a navy base near Hodeidah’s port. The alleged attack was marked by loud explosions and the subsequent sounds of ambulance sirens. However, Kashar did not comment on these reported explosions.

Deployment of Houthi Forces

In response to these incidents, Houthi forces were observed reinforcing their presence heavily in the neighborhoods of Hodeidah. The Houthis are known to use the nearby Ras Kutheb base to launch attacks on ships in this critical maritime area.

International Tensions and Humanitarian Crisis

The recent military activities come on the heels of strikes conducted by the US and UK on Houthi targets in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and other locations. These were in response to Houthi assaults on ‘Israeli-linked ships’ in the Red Sea, which the Houthis claim were executed to pressure Israel into ceasing its operations in the Gaza Strip. Amid these escalating tensions, the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, has urged all parties to exercise restraint. Yemen, embroiled in a civil war since 2015, is currently facing one of the most severe humanitarian crises globally, with millions at risk of starvation.

International Relations War Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

