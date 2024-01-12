en English
War

Houthi Official Alleges International Aggression as Raids Hit Yemeni Cities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
Houthi Official Alleges International Aggression as Raids Hit Yemeni Cities

Several Yemeni cities, including the capital Sanaa, the governorate of Hodeidah, Saada, and Dhamar were the targets of multiple raids launched in the early hours of Friday, according to Abdul Qader al-Mortada, an official from the Houthi movement. Without providing further details, al-Mortada described the attacks as an ‘American-Zionist-British aggression against Yemen.’ The events mark the latest in the ongoing conflict within Yemen, which sees the Houthi movement as one of the key factions.

Houthi Rebels Strike American Warship

Alongside the recent raids on Yemeni cities, a notable incident involved an American warship in the Red Sea being attacked by Houthi rebels. This is a part of an ongoing series of strikes in the strategic waterway. Responding to the aggression, US and UK warships reportedly downed 21 drones and missiles launched by the Houthis.

Heightened Attacks and International Response

The Biden administration has reported a significant uptick in Houthi aggression, citing 26 attacks on commercial shipping lanes by the group since November 19. Given the importance of the Red Sea as a major shipping lane, the US has announced the creation of a multinational mission to counter Houthi attacks. The Houthis, for their part, have targeted vessels in the southern Red Sea and issued warnings of further attacks in solidarity with Palestinians facing Israel’s ‘aggression and siege’ in Gaza.

Consequences of Continued Aggression

There are serious implications for the continued aggression of the Houthi rebels. The National Security Council spokesperson emphasized the need for the Houthis to cease these attacks, warning that the consequences of their decisions will be borne by them. The situation in Yemen continues to evolve, with the international community closely monitoring the developments.

War Yemen
BNN Correspondents

War

