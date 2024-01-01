en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Houthi Movement in Yemen Prepares for US-Led Coalition Threats

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:53 am EST
Houthi Movement in Yemen Prepares for US-Led Coalition Threats

In an escalating conflict that could have far-reaching geopolitical implications, the Houthi movement in Yemen has declared its readiness to confront any threats from a US-led coalition patrolling the Red Sea. This statement comes on the heels of a significant event: the seizure of a ship by the Houthis in November.

Houthis Warn of Retaliation

Following the ship seizure, the Houthi rebels have intensified the already volatile regional dynamics, escalating tensions by attacking the Maersk Hangzhou. This action elicited a swift response from the US Navy, resulting in the sinking of three Houthi boats and a consequential loss of life among their crews. Undeterred, the Houthis have warned of severe repercussions for any country participating in the US-led maritime coalition.

(Read Also: Red Sea Crisis: A Brewing Storm in Global Shipping)

Implications for International Trade

These Houthi attacks on commercial ships disrupt vital Red Sea shipping routes, leading to increased costs for the shipping industry. The Denmark-based Maritime Liner Shipping corporation, AP Moller Maersk A S, has already halted transit through the Red Sea following the attack on the Maersk Hangzhou. The US’s efforts to ensure safety in the region are thus undermined, as the Houthis’ actions present a palpable threat to international trade.

“(Read Also: Yemeni Army Warns of Retaliation Against US: A Deepening Crisis)

Aligning with Global Conflicts

Seen as a show of solidarity with Palestinians, the Houthi attacks are also a means to confront perceived US provocations in the Red Sea. Their alignment with Hamas to launch attacks targeting Israel has led to the US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian. The Houthi movement, supported and funded by Iran, is thus not only a local issue but a significant player in broader Middle Eastern conflicts.

Read More

0
United States War Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Carrara: A New Oasis of Luxury Rehab in Hollywood Hills

By Geeta Pillai

Entertainment Titans Louis Prima and Shecky Greene: Echoes of a Bygone Era

By BNN Correspondents

New Criminal Laws Face Challenge in India's Supreme Court

By Hadeel Hashem

California's Reparations Movement Stalls, New York Advances

By Rafia Tasleem

College Football Playoff Games Overshadowed by Calls for Change ...
@Sports · 6 mins
College Football Playoff Games Overshadowed by Calls for Change ...
heart comment 0
‘May December’: Unraveling Stories through Costume Design

By BNN Correspondents

'May December': Unraveling Stories through Costume Design
Matthew Perry: A Tragic End to an Iconic Journey

By Nimrah Khatoon

Matthew Perry: A Tragic End to an Iconic Journey
New Year’s Day Tragedy: Five Dead in Queens’ Cross Island Parkway Collision

By Nimrah Khatoon

New Year's Day Tragedy: Five Dead in Queens' Cross Island Parkway Collision
Expiration of Support Programs Exacerbates Financial Struggles for Many Americans

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Expiration of Support Programs Exacerbates Financial Struggles for Many Americans
Latest Headlines
World News
English Premier League Week 20: A Rollercoaster of Surprises and Intense Competition
58 seconds
English Premier League Week 20: A Rollercoaster of Surprises and Intense Competition
Carrara: A New Oasis of Luxury Rehab in Hollywood Hills
2 mins
Carrara: A New Oasis of Luxury Rehab in Hollywood Hills
Unbooked Flights: Athletes' Frustration and Questions Over Event Organizers' 'Nonsense' Decision
2 mins
Unbooked Flights: Athletes' Frustration and Questions Over Event Organizers' 'Nonsense' Decision
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed by Nigeria's First Lady Amid Calls for Healthcare Improvement
2 mins
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed by Nigeria's First Lady Amid Calls for Healthcare Improvement
Anambra Speaker Pledges Development, Aligns with Governor's Agenda in New Year Message
3 mins
Anambra Speaker Pledges Development, Aligns with Governor's Agenda in New Year Message
UK Foregoes Dry January Tradition in Support of Struggling Pubs
3 mins
UK Foregoes Dry January Tradition in Support of Struggling Pubs
Senator Neda Imasuen Acknowledges Challenges of 2023, Pledges Better Times Ahead
4 mins
Senator Neda Imasuen Acknowledges Challenges of 2023, Pledges Better Times Ahead
California's Reparations Movement Stalls, New York Advances
6 mins
California's Reparations Movement Stalls, New York Advances
College Football Playoff Games Overshadowed by Calls for Change
7 mins
College Football Playoff Games Overshadowed by Calls for Change
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
13 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
20 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
24 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app