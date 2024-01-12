en English
International Relations

Houthi Movement Condemns US, UK Strikes in Yemen, Criticizes Failure to Learn from Past

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:40 am EST
Houthi Movement Condemns US, UK Strikes in Yemen, Criticizes Failure to Learn from Past

The political faction Ansarullah, known as the Houthi movement, has vociferously condemned recent military actions by the United States and the United Kingdom in Yemen. The group accuses these nations of failing to learn from history, a veiled reference to past foreign interventions in the Middle East that have often led to unintended consequences and, in some cases, exacerbated conflicts.

Strike Back at Houthi Aggression

In response to Houthi attacks on international shipping, the U.S. and the U.K. conducted targeted air and missile strikes against Houthi positions in Yemen. The strikes aimed to degrade the Houthi’s military capabilities and deter future attacks on maritime commerce. The operations targeted 16 Houthi sites, including radar installations and storage facilities for drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. The international community, including the U.S. and the U.K., jointly condemned the Houthi attacks on shipping.

Mixed Reactions and Rising Tensions

The strikes have elicited a mixed response from U.S. politicians. Some have welcomed the strikes as a necessary step to restore deterrence against the Houthi aggression, while others express concern about the U.S. getting entangled in another protracted conflict. The Houthi movement, meanwhile, has vowed to continue its attacks, especially on ships heading towards Israel, escalating tensions in the region.

Foreign Intervention: A Point of Contention

The statement by Ansarullah underscores the broader issue of foreign intervention in sovereign nations and its effectiveness in resolving conflicts. It also serves as a reminder of the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in Yemen, where the Houthis have been a significant force in the Yemeni Civil War. This conflict, involving various regional and international powers, has led to a severe humanitarian crisis.

The Houthi condemnation of foreign military involvement in Yemen echoes the sentiment of defiance that has characterized the group’s stance throughout the conflict. It also highlights the ongoing struggle for power in the region, with the Houthis’ aggression disrupting international commerce and stoking fears of global inflation. The situation in Yemen remains fluid and fraught with uncertainty as international efforts to pressure the Houthi movement continue.

International Relations War Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

