Houthi Group in Yemen Ready to Face US-led Coalition Amid Rising Red Sea Tensions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:55 am EST
As maritime tensions escalate in the Red Sea, the Houthi group in Yemen stands poised to confront any potential threats from the US-led coalition patrolling these waters. This assertiveness comes on the heels of a ship seizure by the group in November, a move that has further complicated the already volatile security situation in this crucial passage for international shipping and trade.

Inside the Seized Ship

A TRT crew, granted rare access to board the seized ship, found an atmosphere far removed from the anticipated tension and hostility. The unspecified details of this contrasting reality hint at the complexities embedded in the region’s ongoing conflicts. The Houthi’s readiness to face off with the coalition underscores this complexity, challenging the coalition’s efforts to secure maritime routes against threats such as piracy and regional conflicts.

The Escalating Tensions

Houthi rebels significantly escalated tensions in the vital waterway with an attack on the Maersk Hangzhou, prompting AP Moller Maersk A S to halt transit through the Red Sea. The US Navy’s response to the distress call from the Maersk Hangzhou resulted in the sinking of three Houthi boats and the death of their crews, further undermining Washington’s efforts to assure shipping companies of safe passage through the Suez Canal and Red Sea.

Implications of Houthi Assertiveness

The Houthis have warned of severe repercussions for any country participating in the US-led maritime coalition, testing the limits of the US strategy. Houthi commanders are discussing options to confront US provocations in the Red Sea, and their attacks are seen as a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The US, however, has accused Iran of being deeply involved in the Houthi attacks on ships, a claim Iran denies.

The Houthi movement in Yemen, supported and funded by Iran, has aligned with Hamas to launch attacks targeting Israel using missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. This alliance has resulted in attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, leading to the US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian. Despite international efforts to protect vessels, Houthi rebels continue their attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, disrupting shipping routes and increasing costs for the shipping industry.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

