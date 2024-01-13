Houthi Group Dismisses Impact of US Military Strikes in Yemen

The US military has launched a series of strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen, marking a significant escalation in a volatile region already riddled with conflict. With the aim of safeguarding maritime traffic in the Red Sea, the operations targeted a radar site that posed a substantial threat to shipping routes, particularly those leading to Israel.

A Response to Houthi Disruptions

The strikes were carried out as retaliation against recent Houthi attacks, which have not only disrupted shipping lanes but also inflicted damage on vessels. Both US and British militaries joined forces to execute the strikes, with the initial assessment revealing considerable damage to Houthi capabilities.

Threats of Retaliation and Further Strikes

Despite the optimistic assessments, US officials are bracing for a possible Houthi retaliation. US President Joe Biden issued a stern warning, stating that further consequences would ensue if the Houthi attacks persist. In tandem, new sanctions have been unveiled, targeting commodity shipments that fund the Houthis and their Iranian backers.

The Houthi Response and the Bigger Picture

Unperturbed by the strikes, Mohammed Abdul Salam, a spokesman for the Houthi group, dismissed their impact, insisting that the US operations have scarcely affected their capabilities. This response comes at a critical time, with the region already grappling with an ongoing war in Gaza.

Following the strikes, a 72-hour caution was issued by the US Navy to US-flagged vessels, advising them to avoid the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden areas near Yemen. The Houthis, in turn, have threatened violent retaliation, raising the specter of escalating tensions in an already fraught region.