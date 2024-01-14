en English
War

Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Condemns US-UK Airstrikes on Yemen as Foolish and Arrogant

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 9:47 am EST
Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Condemns US-UK Airstrikes on Yemen as Foolish and Arrogant

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, has vehemently denounced the recent air strikes in Yemen, carried out by the US and UK. Nasrallah denounced the strikes as an act of ‘stupidity’ and ‘arrogance.’ In his address, he stressed that such aggressive tactics would not achieve their intended objectives but would only serve to worsen the already precarious situation.

Hezbollah’s Stand Against Western Intervention

The Hezbollah leader’s remarks come in the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in Yemen, which has seen numerous foreign interventions. Nasrallah underscored the resilience of the Yemeni people and their capacity to withstand such aggression. Hezbollah has consistently been an outspoken critic of Western involvement in Middle Eastern conflicts, and this incident serves to reinforce its stand against US and UK foreign policies in the region.

The Larger Pattern of Military Operations

The US-UK aerial assault forms part of a wider pattern of military operations in the region, often met with controversy and criticism for their detrimental impact on civilian populations and for exacerbating humanitarian crises. These operations are seen by many as a stark reflection of the power dynamics in play, with major global powers often resorting to military force in their dealings with smaller, conflict-ridden nations.

Global Condemnation and Solidarity

The condemnation of the airstrikes was not limited to Hezbollah. Groups such as the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Iraqi Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada also denounced the strikes, expressing solidarity with Yemen and Palestine. In the face of such global condemnation, the continued military aggression by the US and UK in Yemen raises serious questions about the legitimacy of their actions under international law and their commitment to peace in the Middle East.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

