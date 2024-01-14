en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
War

Hezbollah Issues Warning: US Yemen Strikes Jeopardize All Maritime Navigation

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
Hezbollah Issues Warning: US Yemen Strikes Jeopardize All Maritime Navigation

Hezbollah’s leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has issued a stark warning that maritime navigation in the Red Sea is in jeopardy, following heightened tensions due to US and British military strikes in Yemen. Labeling these actions as imprudent, Nasrallah argues that the military interventions have transformed a previously steady area into a hotbed of instability, posing significant risks to all vessels traversing the region.

Threats Beyond Israel

Nasrallah further asserted that the fallout from this growing conflict could extend beyond Israeli vessels or those heading towards Israeli ports. The current scenario, characterized by an elevated presence of fighting, missile strikes, drones, and warships, places any maritime traffic in the area at risk. The Hezbollah leader pointed out that the Houthis, a Yemeni group in opposition to Israel, remains resolute in their efforts to target Israeli ships and those bound for Israeli ports.

Hezbollah: A Dominant Force in Lebanon

Hezbollah, with its significant following among Lebanon’s Shia population, holds a considerable sway in Lebanon’s political landscape, and has substantial economic stakes. The organization’s recent statement underscores the potential for escalated instability in the Red Sea, a crucial maritime route for global trade. The implications of this could reverberate through global supply chains, potentially triggering widespread economic repercussions.

Global Responses to the Situation

The UK Maritime Trade Operations recently reported an approach involving two small craft northwest of the Eritrean Red Sea port of Assab, following Nasrallah’s statement. Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian activists staged protests at the RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, which has been used as a launching pad for strikes against the Houthi militia in Yemen. The UK’s foreign secretary also hinted that Britain could potentially carry out more strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, if the rebel group continues to attack ships in the Red Sea, escalating the potential for further conflict in the region.

0
War
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

War

See more
3 mins ago
100 Days of Devastation: Israel's Bombardment of Gaza Ignites International Outrage
For 100 consecutive days, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip in a bombardment campaign that has claimed approximately 24,000 lives. Prime Minister Netanyahu stands unwavering in his mission to obliterate Hamas, swatting aside international appeals for a ceasefire and mass protests pleading with U.S. President Joe Biden to withdraw support for Israel’s actions. International
100 Days of Devastation: Israel's Bombardment of Gaza Ignites International Outrage
Sudan Government Declines IGAD Summit Invitation Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours ago
Sudan Government Declines IGAD Summit Invitation Amid Ongoing Conflict
Global Trade Under Siege: Red Sea Shipping Disruption Escalates Amid Yemen Conflict
2 hours ago
Global Trade Under Siege: Red Sea Shipping Disruption Escalates Amid Yemen Conflict
Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Condemns US-UK Airstrikes on Yemen as Foolish and Arrogant
1 hour ago
Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Condemns US-UK Airstrikes on Yemen as Foolish and Arrogant
Personal Loss Amid Israel's Deadliest Day: Historian Ilan Troen Reflects
2 hours ago
Personal Loss Amid Israel's Deadliest Day: Historian Ilan Troen Reflects
US State Department Asserts Continuation of Yemen Strikes
2 hours ago
US State Department Asserts Continuation of Yemen Strikes
Latest Headlines
World News
Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement, Leaving a Lasting Legacy in Cricket
1 min
Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement, Leaving a Lasting Legacy in Cricket
Northwest Iowa: A Decisive Battleground for Trump and DeSantis in GOP Caucuses
3 mins
Northwest Iowa: A Decisive Battleground for Trump and DeSantis in GOP Caucuses
FEPA: A Groundbreaking Move in the U.S. Anti-Bribery Efforts
3 mins
FEPA: A Groundbreaking Move in the U.S. Anti-Bribery Efforts
Glial Cells in Enteric Nervous System: Unveiling Their Vital Roles
3 mins
Glial Cells in Enteric Nervous System: Unveiling Their Vital Roles
Comoros Presidential Elections: Assoumani Confident Despite Allegations of Irregularities
5 mins
Comoros Presidential Elections: Assoumani Confident Despite Allegations of Irregularities
Lord Cameron: World Facing Most Dangerous Period in Decades
12 mins
Lord Cameron: World Facing Most Dangerous Period in Decades
Non-Smoking Texas Nurse Battles Stage 4 Lung Cancer: A Call for Increased Vigilance
13 mins
Non-Smoking Texas Nurse Battles Stage 4 Lung Cancer: A Call for Increased Vigilance
Jelly Roll Joins '5K By May' Challenge Following Inspiring Weight Loss Journey
14 mins
Jelly Roll Joins '5K By May' Challenge Following Inspiring Weight Loss Journey
Jadon Sancho Reignites Spark with Borussia Dortmund in Triumphant Return
15 mins
Jadon Sancho Reignites Spark with Borussia Dortmund in Triumphant Return
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
52 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
5 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
12 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app