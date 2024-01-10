en English
Human Rights

Helicopter Strikes Near Hospitals Ignite Tensions in Khan Younis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:49 am EST
The tranquil and normally lively city of Khan Younis, located in the southern portion of the Gaza Strip, was shocked awake in the early hours of the day by the loud sound of Israeli helicopters. Tense battles broke out when these aerial combatants launched a string of strikes near medical centres, causing concern for the security of healthcare institutions and their possible effects on non-medical personnel as well as patients.

Mystery Shrouds the Targets

The precise targets of the helicopter strikes remain undisclosed, adding a layer of uncertainty to an already tense situation. The proximity of the strikes to the hospitals has drawn sharp criticism from international observers and human rights organizations. They argue that such actions not only endanger innocent lives but are a flagrant violation of international laws that safeguard medical establishments in conflict zones.

Local Authorities in Crisis Mode

As the dust settles, local authorities are working tirelessly to assess the extent of the damage and to provide necessary support to the affected facilities. The images of shattered windows, crumbled walls, and the anxious faces of medical staff paint a grim picture of the situation on the ground. At the same time, the World Health Organization expresses grave concerns about the possible collapse of hospital provision in southern and central Gaza due to intensified hostilities close to hospitals.

Escalating Tensions and International Outcry

The attacks in Khan Younis have undoubtedly escalated tensions in the region. The international community has urgently called for restraint and respect for humanitarian principles. There’s a growing demand for an immediate investigation into the incident to ensure accountability and prevent further harm to civilian infrastructure. Amid the chaos, hundreds of medical staff and patients fled the facilities, putting further strain on a health system already on the brink of collapse.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

