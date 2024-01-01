Hamas Retains Operational Command Despite Prolonged Conflict: A Testament of Resilience

As the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2024, a barrage of rockets launched into the sky, not in celebration of the New Year, but as a testament to the resilience of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement. Despite enduring three months of relentless bombardment and a ground invasion by Israel, Hamas’s command and control system remains intact and operational in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Unyielding Resistance Amidst Unrelenting Assault

Israeli media outlets have acknowledged the operational effectiveness of Hamas, following a recent missile operation where the group fired rockets towards the occupied territories. This show of force was met with a mix of surprise and concern in Israel, as it underscored the fact that Hamas has maintained its ability to launch long-range rockets despite the ongoing war.

Numbers in Question: Reality Vs. Perception

Israeli military reports indicate a decrease in rocket launches by Hamas, dropping from an average of 75 per day to a mere 14. However, these figures have been met with skepticism by some Israeli media figures. Their doubt is rooted in the reality of Hamas’s extensive underground sites and the difficulty in conclusively determining areas cleared of Hamas presence.

Standing Firm: The Price of Persistence

The al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for firing M90 rockets towards Tel Aviv and other southern areas. They refer to their actions as a response to what they see as the ‘massacres of civilians’ by Israel. The war on Gaza, which started on October 7, 2023, following Hamas’ Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, has resulted in the death of 21,822 Palestinians, with the majority being children and women. Yet, Israel’s objectives of destroying Hamas and finding Israeli captives remain unachieved.

The Institute for the Study of War, a US think tank, reported that out of an estimated 26 to 30 battalions of Qassam Brigades fighters, only three have been rendered inoperable. This further emphasizes the durability of Hamas, and their capability to reconstitute its military forces despite the ongoing conflict.