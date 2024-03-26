Hamas Rejects Ceasefire Proposals, Sticks to Demands Amidst UN Resolution for Gaza Truce

Hamas has reiterated its stance on Monday, demanding a full ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, despite recent UN Security Council resolutions calling for an immediate halt to hostilities. The Palestinian terror group's unwavering position comes in the wake of Israel's rejection of these demands, labeling them as unrealistic. The deadlock persists as both parties hold indirect talks in Doha, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, aiming to resolve a conflict that has seen significant civilian casualties and a humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

UN Security Council Calls for Immediate Ceasefire

The UN Security Council's resolution, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, marked a significant international intervention in the ongoing conflict. With the United States abstaining, the resolution passed, emphasizing the urgent need for cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office criticized the US's abstention, arguing it weakened the war effort against Hamas and jeopardized hostage release efforts. Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, echoed this sentiment, stating the resolution's failure to condition a ceasefire on the hostages' release undermines efforts to secure their freedom.

Indirect Negotiations Highlight Deep Divisions

Despite ongoing negotiations in Doha, significant gaps remain between Israel and Hamas's positions. Israel has shown some flexibility, reportedly agreeing to a US compromise proposal and expressing willingness to release a larger number of Palestinian prisoners than initially agreed. However, Hamas's insistence on full military withdrawal and a permanent ceasefire remains a major sticking point. The recent UN resolution and international mediation efforts have yet to bridge these divides, as both sides prepare for the possibility of continued conflict.

Humanitarian Crisis and International Pressure

The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, with the UN warning of a potential famine. International pressure is mounting on both Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement that would allow humanitarian aid and possibly lead to a ceasefire. The global community's call for an immediate halt to the violence underscores the urgent need to address the civilian suffering and displacement caused by the conflict. As negotiations continue, the world watches, hoping for a resolution that will bring peace and relief to the region.