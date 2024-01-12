en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Hamas Official Warns of Consequences for Potential US-UK Military Strike on Yemen

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
Hamas Official Warns of Consequences for Potential US-UK Military Strike on Yemen

In an atmosphere thick with geopolitical tension and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, a warning bell tolls from the offices of Hamas. Senior official Sami Abu Zuhri has voiced his concerns regarding a potential military strike on Yemen by the United States and the United Kingdom. While the specifics remain shrouded in uncertainty, the warning is a clear indication of the underlying anxieties about escalating violence and instability in the region.

A Complex Backdrop

Yemen has been ensnared in a brutal civil war since 2014, a conflict that has drawn in a variety of regional and international actors. The potential of additional foreign military intervention, as indicated by the rumored US-UK strike, threatens to further convolute an already intricate situation. The intended targets or objectives of this possible strike remain unclear, leaving the world on tenterhooks.

Hamas: A Watchful Eye

Abu Zuhri’s warning underscores Hamas‘ keen observation of the evolving scenario. The group’s statement is a testament to its readiness to react to shifts that could upset the precarious balance of power in the Middle East. The cautionary note from Hamas serves as a stark reminder of the potential fallout of foreign military interventions and the ripple effects they can have on regional stability.

Strikes Against Houthi Targets

The content of the warning mirrors concerns over recent developments. There are reports of the United States and the United Kingdom considering strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. These strikes are allegedly a response to recurring drone and missile attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The decision to strike, currently a subject of speculation and discussion within the UK government, has sparked fears of more widespread conflict and has caught the attention of international observers, including Hamas.

0
United States War Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
13 seconds ago
Sam Smith Spotted with a Cane amid Love Life Speculations
The English singer-songwriter, Sam Smith, known for their soulful voice and evocative lyrics, was recently spotted in the bustling SoHo neighborhood of New York City. The 31-year-old artist, often in the public eye for their music and personal life, raised eyebrows when they were seen using a cane and sporting a knee brace. As the
Sam Smith Spotted with a Cane amid Love Life Speculations
Tornado Warning Issued for Central Arkansas: NWS Urges Immediate Safety Measures
6 mins ago
Tornado Warning Issued for Central Arkansas: NWS Urges Immediate Safety Measures
US and UK Conduct Targeted Strikes Against Houthi Targets in Yemen
6 mins ago
US and UK Conduct Targeted Strikes Against Houthi Targets in Yemen
Harvard University Delegation Meets Telangana Chief Minister: Discusses Educational Collaborations
1 min ago
Harvard University Delegation Meets Telangana Chief Minister: Discusses Educational Collaborations
Tornado Warning Triggers Emergency Sirens in Little Rock, Arkansas
4 mins ago
Tornado Warning Triggers Emergency Sirens in Little Rock, Arkansas
EF-2 Tornado Strikes Bamberg, South Carolina: A Tale of Destruction and Hope
5 mins ago
EF-2 Tornado Strikes Bamberg, South Carolina: A Tale of Destruction and Hope
Latest Headlines
World News
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
27 seconds
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
Leroy Sané's Suspension: Ripples Across German Football and Beyond
2 mins
Leroy Sané's Suspension: Ripples Across German Football and Beyond
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
2 mins
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
2 mins
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
Ronaldo Unfamiliar with Virat Kohli: A Wake-Up Call for Global Sports Recognition
3 mins
Ronaldo Unfamiliar with Virat Kohli: A Wake-Up Call for Global Sports Recognition
Patriotic Front Denies Changing Law on Asset Declaration, Calls for UPND Transparency
3 mins
Patriotic Front Denies Changing Law on Asset Declaration, Calls for UPND Transparency
Maternal Mortality Crisis: Tragedy Strikes as Mother Dies Post-Childbirth Amid Rising UK Rates
5 mins
Maternal Mortality Crisis: Tragedy Strikes as Mother Dies Post-Childbirth Amid Rising UK Rates
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Champions International Cooperation at First Vin D'Honneur of 2024
5 mins
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Champions International Cooperation at First Vin D'Honneur of 2024
Kalonzo Musyoka Joins Law Society of Kenya in Legal Action Against President Ruto
6 mins
Kalonzo Musyoka Joins Law Society of Kenya in Legal Action Against President Ruto
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app