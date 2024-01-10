en English
Military

Hamas Missile Factory Uncovered by 188th Armored Division in al-Bureij Camp

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:25 am EST
Hamas Missile Factory Uncovered by 188th Armored Division in al-Bureij Camp

In the heart of the al-Bureij camp, a clandestine factory has been a hive of activity, its existence hidden behind an innocuous facade. The factory, operated by Hamas, is not known for the production of ordinary goods. Instead, it churns out deadly missiles, with a distinct and potent smell of ammonia and chemicals acting as the only telltale sign of its true purpose.

The Missile Factory

Upon closer inspection, it was clear that this factory was no ordinary entity. Its significance lay in the type of missiles it produced – ones intended to reach far beyond the immediate vicinity and into northern territories. This discovery was made by the 188th Armored Division of the military, which recently gained control of the area.

Challenges in the Region

However, the process of taking control has not been without its challenges. Despite the military’s presence, the region has not been fully cleared of terrorists. The sound of sporadic gunshots and occasional explosions serve as grim reminders of the ongoing struggle.

Unwavering Commitment

At the helm of the 188th Armored Division is Colonel Or Volozinski, a man as steadfast as the mission he has undertaken. Despite the adversities, his commitment to the task remains unbroken. He acknowledges that dismantling the missile production infrastructure will be a time-consuming process, but the safety and security of the region are paramount. With a determined spirit and an unwavering resolve, he is confident of achieving this goal.

Military War
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

