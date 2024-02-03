Hamas Leadership Divided Over Gaza Strip Ceasefire, Hostage Release Proposal

Internal disagreements among Hamas leaders are stalling consensus on a proposed hostage release deal that would also include a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The proposal, reportedly, includes the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, with varying terms regarding the numbers and phases of releases. However, the increasing discord within the leadership is creating an obstacle to peace.

Divided Opinions within Hamas Leadership

Yahya Sinwar, Hamas's leader in Gaza, supports a six-week truce to allow operatives to regroup and for aid to enter Gaza. On the other hand, Ismail Haniyeh, the group’s politburo chief, demands a permanent ceasefire with guarantees and a rebuilding plan for Gaza. This internal discord exemplifies the challenges that the peace negotiation is facing, influencing the outcome significantly.

Demands and Conditions

While some Hamas officials are open to a temporary truce, they also demand a cessation of fighting, Israeli troop withdrawal, an end to the blockade, reconstruction of Gaza, and the release of Palestinian security prisoners. These demands present a hurdle as Israel seems unlikely to accept such conditions, especially after a Hamas-led attack on October 7 killed 1,200 and resulted in 253 hostages.

Negotiations and Possible Outcomes

A Hamas delegation met with Egyptian intelligence in Cairo to discuss the possible deal, which also involves increased aid and the return of displaced residents to Gaza. Of the initial hostages, 132 remain with Hamas, along with the bodies of two IDF soldiers and two Israeli civilians believed to be alive. The Israeli war cabinet has met to review the proposal but has shown opposition to some aspects. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to visit the Middle East to support efforts for a hostage release deal and a ceasefire.