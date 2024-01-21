Hamas Justifies Attack on Israel: A 'Necessary Step' amid Gaza Conflict

On October 7, the Hamas militant group launched an attack on Israel, which it has now justified as a 'necessary step' against the Israel. This justification came in the form of a 16-page report, published in both English and Arabic, that not only acknowledged some faults during the operation but also attributed them to the swift fall of the Israeli security and military system and the ensuing chaos at the Gaza border.

The Toll of Conflict

The attack, as per official Israeli figures, resulted in approximately 1,140 deaths, predominantly civilians. In a shocking revelation, Hamas has also reported taking around 250 hostages during the attack, out of which about 132 individuals are still believed to be held in Gaza. In an unsettling turn of events, at least 27 of these hostages have been reported as killed.

Retaliation and Repercussions

Israel's military response in Gaza has also been severe. The Hamas-run health ministry reports that Israeli actions in Gaza have resulted in over 25,000 deaths, with most of the victims being women and children. This staggering death toll underscores the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

Confronting the Future

As the conflict rages on, Hamas has called for an immediate end to Israeli aggression. The group has vehemently rejected any international or Israeli influence over Gaza's future, emphasizing the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the management of internal affairs. This stance, while firm, brings to light the complex dynamics of the conflict and the challenge of negotiating a peaceful resolution.