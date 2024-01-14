Hamas Dismisses Ceasefire Proposal, Israel Intensifies Military Operations in Gaza

In an ongoing conflict that carries heavy human and political costs, Hamas has dismissed a multi-stage plan proposed by Egypt to end the war in Gaza. The plan, which called for a temporary ceasefire and a prisoner exchange, was rejected by Hamas, who demanded an absolute end to aggression.

Proposed Ceasefire Falls on Deaf Ears

Arab media reported that the proposed plan involved an initial two-week ceasefire, a period of calm that Hamas has refused unless it leads to an end to the conflict. Since the temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel ended on December 1, Israel has resumed its bombardment of Gaza. Amidst the ongoing hostilities, Hamas insists on a comprehensive cessation of aggression rather than sporadic and temporary periods of calm.

Israel Intensifies Military Operations

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasized the necessity of military pressure to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. He announced an escalation of military operations in Gaza, a move that underscores his resolve to continue the offensive until the eradication of Hamas is complete.

Heightened Tensions and Humanitarian Crisis

The conflict's toll on human lives is staggering, with Gaza health authorities reporting 20,674 deaths and 54,536 injuries since the war began. In a tragic incident in Gaza, a Hamas-led Interior Ministry police officer shot and killed a 13-year-old boy during a dispute over aid distribution, triggering protests and calls for accountability. Furthermore, Iran has accused Israel of killing a high-ranking advisor of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in an airstrike near Damascus, vowing retaliation.

Geopolitical Implications and Economic Impact

The conflict has also led to geopolitical tensions, with fire exchange between Hezbollah and the Israeli army escalating at Israel's northern border. Israel's Finance Ministry expects the conflict to endure until at least early March, with significant economic implications. Despite the grim scenario, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar remains optimistic about Hamas's military capabilities, claiming significant Israeli losses, a contention contradicted by Israeli military reports.