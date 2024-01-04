Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh Al Arouri Assassinated in Beirut

In a significant political strike, senior Hamas leader, Saleh Al Arouri, was assassinated on January 2, in a drone attack on a residential area of Beirut’s southern suburb. The attack, widely attributed to Israel, targeted Al Arouri’s third-floor apartment. Alongside Al Arouri, six others were killed, including two commanders from Hamas’s military wing.

A Blow to Hamas

This incident marks the most substantial blow to Hamas since the inception of the Gaza Strip conflict. It signifies the first time Israel has targeted Hamas leaders in exile. It also represents the first Israeli attack on Hezbollah’s stronghold in Beirut since the 2006 war in Lebanon. Al Arouri’s role was pivotal in the West Bank and ‘axis of resistance’ across Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, and Iraq. He was also actively involved in reconciliatory efforts with Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah and promoting unity among Palestinian factions.

The Legacy of Saleh Al Arouri

Al Arouri, aged 57, was considered one of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s most credible successors and was closely associated with the organization’s military wing. Al Arouri had joined Hamas during his Islamic studies at Hebron University in 1987 and was instrumental in establishing the movement’s military infrastructure in the West Bank. He had been detained by Israel several times and was expelled from the West Bank in 2010, eventually becoming the second-in-command of Hamas’s political bureau in 2017.

The Aftermath and Repercussions

The assassination occurred on the eve of the commemoration of the assassination of Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020. Despite the significant loss, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh declared that the movement would become stronger and more determined. The death of Al Arouri could potentially harden Hamas’s stance against Israel, complicating negotiations for a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages. It might also pressure Hezbollah to avenge its ally, raising concerns in Iran that Israel could be attempting to expand the conflict.