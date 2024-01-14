Hamas Condemns Netanyahu's Remarks on Voluntary Palestinian Migration

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu's recent remarks on collaborating with other nations to implement a voluntary migration plan for the Palestinians has been met with strong criticism from Hamas, the Palestinian political organization. Hamas has labeled these comments as 'ridiculous' and a ploy to propagate delusions aimed at eradicating the Palestinian presence from the region.

Rejection of Forced Migration

According to the Israeli newspaper 'Israel Today', Netanyahu's statements came in response to a suggestion by Likud party deputy, Dani Danon, during a party meeting. The notion of voluntary migration of Gaza residents has been broached by Danon in the past. Interestingly, the United States, along with European and Arab nations, have formerly dismissed the idea of forced migration of Palestinians from Gaza.

Conflict and Casualties

These statements surface amidst a persisting tension between Israel and Palestine. The Israeli army has been waging a destructive war on Gaza since October 7th, causing numerous casualties and extensive infrastructural damage. The American news agency, Associated Press, confirmed that the death toll of Israeli forces has escalated to 156 since the commencement of the ground operation on October 7th against Hamas.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad's Stand

Hamas and Islamic Jihad have declined an Egyptian proposal to yield control of the Gaza Strip in return for a lasting ceasefire. The proposal also incorporated an assurance to not pursue the leaders of the two movements and to conduct elections in the sector. Hamas has rejected any suggestions based on the premise of voluntary migration or deportation, considering them attempts to overshadow fundamental issues like the right of return and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

As the war continues, the resistance factions refuse to negotiate any prisoner exchange deal, despite Israeli claims that the war will endure for an extensive period.