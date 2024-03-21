Gold Star Dad Calls for Accountability in Wake of Tragic Afghanistan Withdrawal

Following the tumultuous 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal that led to the deaths of 13 American service members, Gold Star father Mark Schmitz has publicly demanded accountability from top Biden administration officials, pinpointing Secretary of State Antony Blinken as 'the biggest culprit.' Schmitz's call for action comes amid growing criticism of the administration's handling of the withdrawal, highlighted by a protest during President Biden's State of the Union address, where charges against a fellow Gold Star father were subsequently dropped.

Call for Change and Accountability

Mark Schmitz, who lost his son, Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, in the suicide bombing at Kabul Airport's Abbey Gate, has been vocal about the need for significant changes within the Biden administration. Citing a pattern of policy failures since Biden's tenure began, Schmitz specifically requests the resignation of Antony Blinken, attributing a large portion of the withdrawal's failure to his actions. His sentiments echo the frustrations of several Gold Star families seeking justice and accountability for the losses they've endured.

Public Protest and Legal Developments

The issue of accountability took a public stage during Biden's recent State of the Union address, where Steve Nikoui, another Gold Star father, was arrested after protesting. Nikoui's charges for disrupting Congress were later dropped, a decision Schmitz praised, underscoring the importance of remembering the fallen service members. This incident has reignited discussions on how the administration acknowledges and honors the sacrifices made by service members and their families.

Remembering the Fallen

In his quest for accountability, Schmitz not only seeks justice for his son but also aims to honor his memory and the memories of all service members lost in the withdrawal. He fondly recalls Jared's infectious laugh and charismatic personality, emphasizing the profound loss felt by his family and others like them. Schmitz's efforts to hold officials accountable is a testament to his unwavering love and the broader Gold Star community's resilience in the face of tragedy.

As the nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of the Afghanistan withdrawal, the voices of Gold Star families like the Schmitzes serve as a poignant reminder of the human cost of policy decisions. Their calls for accountability and change not only seek justice for their loved ones but also aim to ensure that such losses are not in vain.