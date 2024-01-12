en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Gold Prices Surge Amid Economic and Geopolitical Factors

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
Gold Prices Surge Amid Economic and Geopolitical Factors

Gold prices have witnessed a surge, driven by a combination of declining U.S. producer prices, escalating geopolitical tensions, and market anticipation of future interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold increased by 0.3% to $2,034.84 per ounce, indicating a bullish market outlook for the precious metal. The intricate nexus of gold prices, geopolitical conflicts, and economic indicators has shaped this upward trend.

A Telling Tale of Producer Prices and Interest Rates

The latest U.S. producer prices data revealed a decrease for the third consecutive month, prompting market traders to adjust their predictions. The anticipation of the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates by 160 basis points, an increase from 154 basis points prior to the data announcement, fueled a surge in gold prices by up to 1.6%. A notable decline in Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar after the data release further bolstered the gold prices. Nicky Shiels, head of metals strategy at MKS PAMP SA, pointed out that the market’s reaction to the inflation data has influenced the bullish outlook for gold.

Geopolitical Tensions Boost Gold’s Appeal

The value of gold was also driven by escalating geopolitical tensions following U.S.-led airstrikes targeting Houthi rebels in Yemen. This military action, in retaliation for attacks on ships in the Red Sea, against the Iran-backed Houthi group, which has threatened further aggression against Israeli and Western interests, provided additional backing to gold’s value. Shiels noted that the heightened Middle East tensions are gradually involving the West, marking a new chapter in the geopolitical narrative and adding to the appeal of gold as a safe-haven asset.

Gold Maintains Momentum Above $2,000

Gold has maintained a value above $2,000 since December 13, reflecting market anticipation of a shift in the U.S. central bank’s approach to reducing borrowing costs. The metal’s price has experienced daily fluctuations as investors analyze various economic indicators to gauge the Fed’s rate cut strategy. However, the short-term outlook for gold remains stable, with resistance at $2,045 and potential support at $2,015. As of the morning in New York, gold was trading at $2,061.11 an ounce, marking a 1.6% increase, a testament to its resilience in the face of market volatilities.

0
Business United States War
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
50 seconds ago
Major U.S. Banks Report Q4 Profit Decline Amid Economic Challenges
Major U.S. lenders, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Citigroup, have reported a decline in fourth-quarter profits due to an array of factors. The collective consequence of last year’s bank failures, the replenishment of a government insurance fund, and a surge in costs related to deposit retention have shaken the financial landscape. A
Major U.S. Banks Report Q4 Profit Decline Amid Economic Challenges
'Worst in Show' Awards at CES 2024: A Spotlight on Potentially Harmful Products
3 mins ago
'Worst in Show' Awards at CES 2024: A Spotlight on Potentially Harmful Products
Disproquima Acquires Res Pharma, Boosting Portfolio and Aligning with Market Trends
4 mins ago
Disproquima Acquires Res Pharma, Boosting Portfolio and Aligning with Market Trends
Sunrise New Energy Eyes China Patent Award with Revolutionary Battery Tech
1 min ago
Sunrise New Energy Eyes China Patent Award with Revolutionary Battery Tech
Cyprus Revises UBO Registration Policy Amid Regulatory Confusion
1 min ago
Cyprus Revises UBO Registration Policy Amid Regulatory Confusion
Samsung SDI Invests in Canada Nickel, Boosting EV Battery Supply Chain
2 mins ago
Samsung SDI Invests in Canada Nickel, Boosting EV Battery Supply Chain
Latest Headlines
World News
Jackson Sellars: The Inspiring Journey of Page's HAECO Hero
56 seconds
Jackson Sellars: The Inspiring Journey of Page's HAECO Hero
SKSSF Vice President Sathar Panthaloor's Remarks Stir Controversy Amidst Internal Tensions
2 mins
SKSSF Vice President Sathar Panthaloor's Remarks Stir Controversy Amidst Internal Tensions
Russia Decries U.S. Plan to Seize Frozen Assets as '21st Century Piracy'
2 mins
Russia Decries U.S. Plan to Seize Frozen Assets as '21st Century Piracy'
Privileges Committee Recommends Revoking Suspension of Three Congress Members
3 mins
Privileges Committee Recommends Revoking Suspension of Three Congress Members
The Unseen Health Threats of Neglected Dental Hygiene
3 mins
The Unseen Health Threats of Neglected Dental Hygiene
Iowa Caucuses 2024: A Republican Showdown and a Democratic Quiet
4 mins
Iowa Caucuses 2024: A Republican Showdown and a Democratic Quiet
Raven Addresses Online Toxicity, Urges Support for Blacklist Rivalry Amidst Competitive Struggles
4 mins
Raven Addresses Online Toxicity, Urges Support for Blacklist Rivalry Amidst Competitive Struggles
End of an Era: Legendary Coaches Bill Belichick and Nick Saban Retire
4 mins
End of an Era: Legendary Coaches Bill Belichick and Nick Saban Retire
Arthralgia, Not Hot Flushes, is Most Common Menopausal Symptom, Singapore Study Reveals
6 mins
Arthralgia, Not Hot Flushes, is Most Common Menopausal Symptom, Singapore Study Reveals
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
6 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app