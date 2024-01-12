en English
Geopolitical Tensions Escalate: US Embassy in Iraq Attacked, Strikes in Yemen Follow

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:38 am EST
In a direct challenge to American interests in Iraq, an explosive attack was carried out at the United States embassy. This incident occurred just thirty minutes after a coalition, often labeled as ‘Zionist,’ led strikes in Yemen. The timing and interconnected nature of these events underscore the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region and the intricate web of conflicts in the Middle East.

Attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq

A rocket landed in the vicinity of the US embassy, nestled in Iraq’s Green Zone. Despite the severity of the attack, no casualties have been reported. The incident aligns with an escalating atmosphere of tension in the region. This development comes as the United States withdraws personnel from Iraq, and President Donald Trump issues stern warnings to Iran. The US has accused Iran of targeting its facilities, leading to the evacuation of nonessential personnel from its embassy in Iraq.

Escalating Tensions in the Region

The attack coincided with the evacuation of foreign staff from an oil field in Iraq and a bolstering of US military assets in the Middle East. These actions stem from potential threats originating from Iran. In a related development, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued warnings to US commercial airliners flying over the Persian Gulf, regarding potential misidentification risks.

Yemen Strikes and the ‘Zionist’ Coalition

These events occurred in conjunction with US and British strikes against Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen. These strikes were a response to attacks on international maritime vessels in the Red Sea. The term ‘Zionist coalition’ used in this context, indicates the perceived involvement of Israel, or its allies, in regional affairs. This narrative is prevalent in certain discourses within the Middle East. Both incidents are likely to elicit international attention and possibly provoke responses from the international community, including the United States and other countries involved in the coalition.

United States War
Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

