Iran

General Qasem Soleimani: The Great Commander of Islam and His Enduring Legacy

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:51 pm EST
In the annals of Iran’s military history, the name of General Qasem Soleimani shines with an inextinguishable glow. As a major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), he was the guiding force behind the Quds Force, a division entrusted with extraterritorial military and clandestine operations. His death in a U.S. drone strike in January 2020 marked not just the end of an era but a pivotal moment in Middle Eastern geopolitics.

The Legacy of Soleimani

Throughout his military career, Soleimani curated a reputation as a strategic mastermind. His ability to organize and support various proxy wars across the Middle East expanded Iran’s influence, making him a contentious figure. In the eyes of his supporters, he was “The Great Commander of Islam”, defending the interests of the Islamic Republic and Shiite Islam against adversaries. He strengthened Shiite militias in Iraq, aided the Assad regime in Syria, and backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, all while upholding Iran’s revolutionary principles.

A Strategic Powerhouse

Soleimani’s distinct military tactics underscored his influence. He trained Hamas forces in weapon manufacturing and combat tactics, leading to the development of missiles, drones, and anti-armor weapons. These strategies disrupted the economic life in the occupied territories, with the cost of the resistance crossing the 50 billion dollar mark. Soleimani’s efforts to equip the West Bank and Gaza Strip Resistance culminated in the successful Al Aqsa Storm Operation, a testament to his strategic acumen.

The Aftermath: Soleimani’s Successor and the Continuing Mission

Despite Soleimani’s death, the mission of the Quds Force remains unchanged. The force operates as part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), supporting groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, and the Gaza Strip, among others. Soleimani’s successor continues to follow the path laid down by the late general, one that has been pursued by multiple organizations since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

As the fourth anniversary of General Qasem Soleimani’s death approaches, thousands gather in Kerman, his birthplace, to honor his legacy. Soleimani, a symbol of resistance against perceived threats to Iran’s security and interests, continues to evoke reverence from his homeland and beyond.

Iran War
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

