Human Rights

Gaza’s Maghazi Camp: A Victim of Unrelenting War

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:04 am EST
Gaza’s Maghazi Camp: A Victim of Unrelenting War

At the heart of Gaza, the Maghazi refugee camp stands as a testament to the harsh realities of war. On a chilling Sunday night, this refuge was transformed into a battlefield, bearing the brunt of one of the most devastating Israeli air strikes since the conflict escalated on October 7. The assault, which arrived without warning, claimed the lives of at least 90 individuals, including innocent children and displaced persons. The sheer magnitude of the onslaught resulted in the obliteration of entire residential blocks, hinting that the actual death toll may be significantly higher than what has been reported.

Surviving Amidst Ruins

Now, the camp is filled with grief-stricken and homeless families engaged in a heart-wrenching task of retrieving the remains of their loved ones from beneath the rubble. With limited resources and lack of fuel to operate machinery for rescue efforts, they are left to carry out this daunting task with their bare hands. Originally designed to shelter 30,000 individuals, the Maghazi camp now struggles to accommodate an estimated 100,000 Palestinians displaced from other bombarded areas of Gaza.

Unbearable Humanitarian Crisis

Israel’s relentless attacks have spared no form of civilian infrastructure, reducing homes, schools, hospitals, and places of worship to rubble. The situation is further exacerbated by Israel’s blockade, which has severely restricted the entry of fuel and aid, plunging the residents of the camp into a deeper crisis. The Israeli offensive has resulted in the deaths of over 21,000 Palestinians, with the majority being women and children. The UN World Health Organization has expressed extreme concern over the forced mass displacement of people and the strain it is placing on health facilities.

Call for Ceasefire

As the death toll mounts, there are resounding calls for a ceasefire and an end to the war. With over 21,110 officially declared slain Palestinians and thousands still missing, the need for a lasting ceasefire has never been more urgent. As France’s president underscores the need for a ceasefire, expressing deep concern for the heavy civilian toll in Gaza, the world watches in anticipation, hoping for an end to this relentless conflict.

Human Rights War
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

