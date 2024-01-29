In the northern region of Gaza, the lively Jabalia market transformed into a solemn site of mourning. The Israeli attacks left a profound impact, turning a typically vibrant area into a burial ground for the deceased. The locals, usually engaged in the routine bustle of market life, gathered to mourn their loved ones, their grief echoing in the silent market spaces. This event is a chilling reminder of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, which often results in civilian casualties.

Handover and Burial

The bodies of 80 Palestinians, handed over by the Israeli occupation, were brought through the Kerem Shalom border crossing for burial in the Rafah governorate. The deceased, unrecognizable and mutilated, bore signs of organ theft, adding another layer of horror to the already grim situation. The features of the departed had significantly changed, indicating the alleged organ theft by the Israeli forces. The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) still hold dozens of bodies from the Gaza Strip.

Devastating Shelling

Over the past two days, Israeli shelling near a southern Gaza hospital claimed 41 lives, with an estimated 100,000 more people displaced, arriving in Rafah. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that most casualties were women and children, underscoring the heavy toll of the conflict on innocent civilians. The already dire situation in Gaza has been further exacerbated by severe shortages of food, water, fuel, and medicine due to Israel's yearslong siege.

International Accountability

The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign accuses the US and Europe of being complicit in Israel's actions in Gaza. The campaign calls for accountability for what it terms Israel's genocidal war in Gaza. These events are part of a larger pattern of hostilities in the region that have repeatedly led to international calls for peace and mediation efforts. The burial in the Jabalia market is a stark reminder of how violence impacts daily life and the shared grief among Gaza's residents.

