Gaza’s Displacement Crisis: Over 100,000 Seek Refuge in Rafah Amid Escalating Conflict

As conflict escalates in Gaza, an unprecedented displacement crisis emerges with the United Nations reporting at least 100,000 people seeking refuge in the city of Rafah. This mass exodus, triggered by Israeli forces urging residents to vacate areas believed to house Hamas strongholds, especially in and around Khan Younis, has intensified overcrowding and strained the city’s already limited resources.

A Crisis Unfolding

Rafah now houses over a million people seeking safety, according to Tom White, director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). Many of these displaced civilians are forced to sleep outdoors with minimal shelter, painting a dire picture of human suffering. Concurrently, the Palestinian Liberation Front claims that an Israeli soldier held captive was killed in an Israeli airstrike, a claim that Israel has yet to respond to.

The Humanitarian Challenge

The UNRWA warns that 40% of Gaza’s population faces a risk of famine due to acute shortages of food, water, and medical supplies. In the backdrop of these challenges, the UN condemned Israeli troops for reportedly firing on an aid convoy in the Gaza Strip. Apart from the displacement crisis, Israeli strikes have resulted in over 21,500 Palestinian deaths and significant injuries since October 7, with the Gaza health ministry reporting a total of 21,672 Palestinians killed and 56,165 wounded.

Journalists, too, have paid a heavy price in this conflict. A reporter from Al Quds TV and his family are among the casualties. Meanwhile, on the international front, Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, lauds South Africa’s decision to file a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of committing genocidal acts in Gaza. This move, along with an incident in the West Bank where an individual was injured in a suspected ramming attack at an Israeli military post, has put the spotlight back on the escalating conflict.