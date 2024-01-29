Gaza Under Siege: A Staggering Death Toll and a Growing Refugee Crisis

In the last 24 hours, the Gaza Strip has been the epicenter of extensive Israeli air and ground attacks, leading to the tragic loss of at least 187 Palestinian lives and injuring 312 others. This surge in violence has escalated the total number of Palestinian fatalities to a staggering 21,507, with injuries amounting to 55,915 since the conflict's inception on October 7.

Gaza Under Siege

The cities of Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah, located in the central and southern regions of Gaza, bore the brunt of the intense bombardments. The Israeli military, under immense international pressure, has conceded to inadvertently harming uninvolved civilians in densely packed areas of Gaza, particularly in an attack on the Maghazi refugee camp. The use of 2,000-pound bombs, predominantly unguided 'dumb bombs', in these populated regions has drawn sharp criticism worldwide. Over 70 deaths were reported in the Maghazi strike alone, a striking testament to the indiscriminate nature of the Israeli bombardment.

Refugee Camps and Displacement

In response to the escalating crisis, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, in conjunction with the Egyptian Red Crescent, is setting up the first organized refugee camp in Khan Younis. The camp, starting with a capacity of 300 tents, aims to expand to 1,000 tents to shelter displaced individuals. Amid the ongoing Israeli military operations, Rafah City has seen a substantial influx of people, evolving into the most densely populated area in Gaza. The Israeli army's advisement for approximately 90,000 residents of the Deir al-Balah governorate to evacuate southwards has led to six UN shelters currently housing an estimated 61,000 displaced persons from northern Gaza.

Israeli Advances and Palestinian Response

The Israeli army reports significant advances in the Khan Younis area, including the discovery of tunnel openings and an array of weaponry. They also claim to be targeting Palestinian militants in the Bureij refugee camp. However, the high civilian casualty rate has sparked international calls for more precautions to protect civilians. The death toll, while blamed on Hamas, has led to a rapidly deteriorating human rights situation, a concern highlighted by the United Nations. The World Health Organization has also raised alarms about potential outbreaks of infectious diseases in Gaza.